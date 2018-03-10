Giants G Justin Pugh cleared to resume football activities

New York Giants guard Justin Pugh received favorable news on his back with free agency just days away.

Pugh was medically cleared to resume all football activities by Dr. Robert Watkins on Friday, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Expected to test free agency with the Giants rumored to be in pursuit of guard Andrew Norwell of the Carolina Panthers, Pugh received a boost to his marketability by getting the green light from Watkins.

The 6-foot-5 Pugh appeared in a career-low eight games last season. He missed five games due to his ailing back before landing on injured reserve in mid-December.

Prior to going on IR for the first time in his career, Pugh, 27, had sought a second opinion from Watkins, who prescribed rehab and rest in the hopes of avoiding surgery.

Pugh has started all 63 games in which he has appeared since being selected with the 19th overall pick of the 2013 draft. However, he has not appeared in all 16 games since his rookie season.