Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots LB David Harris retires

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 23, 2018 at 7:25 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Linebacker David Harris, who played for the New England Patriots last season, announced his retirement on Friday.

"After 11 years of having played the greatest team sport at its highest level, it's now time for me to announce my retirement from the NFL," the 34-year-old Harris said in a statement.

Harris was a second-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2007 out of the University of Michigan. He spent 10 years with the Jets and was named a second-team All-Pro after the 2009 season.

After being released by the Jets, Harris played 10 games and made six starts for the Patriots last season, when he had 1.5 sacks. However, he did not play after Week 15 of the regular season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Pyeongchang medal count: Leader Norway closing in on 40 overall Pyeongchang medal count: Leader Norway closing in on 40 overall
Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber looks lean ahead of spring training Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber looks lean ahead of spring training
Ivanka Trump watches USA's Mack win snowboarding silver Ivanka Trump watches USA's Mack win snowboarding silver
U.S. men win curling gold over Swedish team U.S. men win curling gold over Swedish team
Shocking trade from Chiefs to Rams a wakeup call for Marcus Peters Shocking trade from Chiefs to Rams a wakeup call for Marcus Peters
Loading...