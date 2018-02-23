Chris Ivory: Jacksonville Jaguars cut veteran RB

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on from veteran running back Chris Ivory.

Jacksonville released Ivory on Friday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Jaguars also waived rookie defensive back Jarrod Harper, rookie running back I'Tavius Mathers and second-year wide receiver Larry Pinkard.

Ivory, 29, began his eight-year NFL tenure in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints. He was traded to the New York Jets in 2013 for a fourth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

In his third season with the Jets, Ivory ran for a career-high 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns, making his lone Pro Bowl. Ivory signed a five-year, $32 million contract with the Jaguars before the 2016 season. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in two seasons with the franchise.

Ivory ran for 382 yards and a score on 112 carries last season, backing up Jaguars rookie workhorse Leonard Fournette. He made three starts in 2017 for the AFC South champions.

The Jaguars cleared more than $3.5 million in cap space by releasing the veteran running back. Jacksonville now has T.J. Yeldon on its depth chart as Fournette's top backup.