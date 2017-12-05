New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has appeal denied for late hit

The NFL has denied New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski's appeal of his one-game suspension for his late hit on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White last Sunday in Buffalo, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Gronkowski will miss Monday night's game against the AFC East rival Dolphins in Miami.

The four-time Pro Bowler was assessed the one-game ban after his hit on White drew wide controversy. With the game in hand in the fourth quarter, Gronkowski dove into a defenseless White on the ground near the sideline, driving his head and back into the ground.

He was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the hit, but was not ejected from the game.

Gronkowski apologized for the hit after the game, which the Patriots won 23-3, and cited his frustration for a lack of penalties called against opponents defending him during the game as a reason for his actions.

Gronkowski, a native of nearby Amherst, N.Y., finished the game with a season-high 147 receiving yards on nine catches. He has 55 catches for 849 yards and seven touchdown receptions this season for New England (10-2).