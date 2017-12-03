Eli Manning: New York Giants QB plans to be active in '18

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Giants quarterback Eli Manning found himself in an unfamiliar position Sunday, standing on the sideline as the backup to Geno Smith during New York's 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Manning's streak of consecutive starts, which began on Nov. 21, 2004, ended at 210. Only Brett Favre (297) started more consecutive regular-season games at quarterback in the NFL.

"Hey, I wanted to be out there," Manning said. "I wanted to be playing. This is the situation we're in, 2-9 (before Sunday) and they want to take a look at other guys. I understand. I'm not mad at anybody. I think when you're in this situation, whatever happens, there's a reason and you have to accept it."

Manning's future with the Giants is uncertain, but he made one thing clear.

"I plan on playing next season," Manning said.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told Manning on Monday that he could start against the Raiders, but would be replaced by Smith in the second half. On Tuesday, Manning told McAdoo he didn't want to start the game if he was going to be replaced.

"I don't blame anybody for the way it was handled," Manning said. "I think Coach McAdoo tried to do something right by me, by saying they were going to let me play. But just knowing that I was going to come out of the game, I just couldn't play that way.

"You know, I appreciated it. He was trying to do me a favor, but it's just not the way I could go into a game, knowing I'm going to be pulled out."

--The Raiders (6-6) tied for first place in the AFC West with the slumping Kansas City Chiefs and surging Los Angeles Chargers. If the Raiders win their final four games, they would win the division, but that path won't be easy.

Oakland plays three of its final four games on the road, traveling to face Kansas City this week, the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 25 and the Chargers on Dec. 31. The Raiders play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 17.

"One week at a time," Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin said. "Worry about what we can control. Go out there and win, stack these wins up and see how the cards stack up at the end of the season. Our biggest goal is going 1-0 each week, not looking forward to the future or looking back at the past."

--During his postgame interview, Smith fired back at Rex Ryan, his former New York Jets coach and current ESPN analyst.

"I did see one of my ex-coaches say he wouldn't want me to be his quarterback," Smith said of Ryan. "That really upset me. A guy who we saved his job in 2013. We fought ... for him both years. For him to come out and say that shows how much of a coward he is."

Smith said he has no plans to talk to Ryan again.