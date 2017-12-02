Marcus Rios: Denver Broncos sign cornerback to active roster

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos have added cornerback Marcus Rios to the active roster.

Denver announced the move on Friday. Rios was on the Broncos' practice squad. He entered the NFL on May 11, signing with the Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent. Rios had seven tackles and two special teams tackles in four preseason games.

The 5 foot 11, 185 pound defender steps into the fold with Broncos star cornerback Aqib Talib serving a one-game suspension. Talib is currently on the NFL's Reserve/Suspended list and will not be active for the Broncos' Week 13 clash against the Miami Dolphins.

Rios, 23, will wear No. 38 for Denver. He will stand in behind Chris Harris, Jr., Bradley Roby and Brendan Langley.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said the team will not make another practice squad transaction on Saturday.

"It won't be because we get Talib's spot," Joseph told reporters. "We have a spot there because of the suspension for the week, so [Rios] falls in that spot."

Joseph said Wednesday that he hoped the league would just fine the star cornerback.

"I'll say this, I was hoping for just a fine, but I'll say the process was fair-it was clean," Joseph told reporters. "I was proud of Talib and how he handled it. He was very humble and apologetic about his actions. But it was a clean process and I was hoping for no suspension, but that's what they came down with. They went from two to one so they did reduce it."

The Dolphins and Broncos kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.