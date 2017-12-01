Michael Clark: Green Bay Packers add WR, place Ty Montgomery on injured reserve

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have signed practice squad wide receiver Michael Clark to the active roster.

Packers executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations Ted Thompson announced the signing on Friday. The Packers also placed running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve.

Clark, 22, signed with the Packers on May 5 as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall. The 6 foot 6, 217 pound pass catcher was released on Sept. 2. He signed to the Packers' practice squad on May 6 and spent the first 12 weeks of the season with that unit.

Clark had 632 yards and five touchdowns on 37 receptions in 12 starts at Marshall. He will wear No. 89 in Green Bay.

Montgomery was dealing with a wrist injury and a rib injury. He will undergo wrist surgery now that he is on injured reserve, according to the NFL Network.

The Packers' unofficial depth chart included Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Jeff Janis, Geronimo Allison and Trevor Davis at wide receiver, before the Clark signing.

Green Bay hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers have allowed the most receiving yards and fourth-most receiving scores to opposing wide receivers this season.