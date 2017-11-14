Home / Sports News / MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo chosen as 2017 NL Manager of the Year

By The Sports Xchange  |  Nov. 14, 2017 at 8:02 PM
| License Photo

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was named National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday.

Lovullo guided Arizona to a 93-69 record and reached the playoffs in 2017 -- the team's first postseason berth since 2011.

Lovullo (111 points) received 18 of the 30 first-place votes to easily outdistance Dave Roberts (55) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bud Black (43) of the Colorado Rockies.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (33) was fourth, followed by former Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker (25) and Joe Maddon (3) of the Chicago Cubs.

Roberts received five first-place votes while Black and Counsell received three apiece. Baker got one first-place vote.

The Diamondbacks improved by 24 games over 2016 in Lovullo's first season. He joins Bob Melvin (2007) and Kirk Gibson (2011) as the only Arizona managers to win the award.

Lovullo was the Boston Red Sox's bench coach before being hired by the Diamondbacks.

