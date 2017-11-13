Home / Sports News / MLB

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge unanimous winner for 2017 AL Rookie of Year

By The Sports Xchange  |  Nov. 13, 2017 at 7:29 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The verdict was a unanimous one as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was named the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year on Monday.

Judge received all 30 first-place votes in the voting conducted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini finished second and third, respectively.

The 25-year-old Judge took Major League Baseball by storm in 2017, launching a rookie-record 52 homers to bash Mark McGwire's previous mark set three decades ago.

After winning a spring training competition with Aaron Hicks to earn the starting spot in right field, Judge found himself at the top of the AL in homers, runs (128), walks (127) and, unfortunately for him, strikeouts (208). His 114 RBIs were second best in the AL.

Judge joins Derek Jeter (1996), Dave Righetti (1981), Thurman Munson (1970) and Tony Kubek (1957) as other notable Yankees to win the award.

The 6-foot-7 Judge is also a finalist for the AL MVP award, which will be announced on Thursday night.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
49ers' Marquise Goodwin kneels in prayer for son after TD 49ers' Marquise Goodwin kneels in prayer for son after TD
Steelers' Smith-Schuster mocks Bengals' Green with TD dance Steelers' Smith-Schuster mocks Bengals' Green with TD dance
Tom Brady, New England Patriots bury struggling Denver Broncos Tom Brady, New England Patriots bury struggling Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers: Prediction, preview, pick to win Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers: Prediction, preview, pick to win
Adrian Clayborn: Watch all six of his sacks in Atlanta Falcons win vs. Dallas Cowboys Adrian Clayborn: Watch all six of his sacks in Atlanta Falcons win vs. Dallas Cowboys