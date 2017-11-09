Home / Sports News / MLB

Oakland Athletics: Mark Canha undergoes wrist surgery

By The Sports Xchange  |  Nov. 9, 2017 at 1:09 PM
Oakland Athletics outfielder Mark Canha had arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist to remove a cyst, the team announced.

The surgery was performed at the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Dr. Steven Shin removed a cyst from Canha's right wrist and expects him to be ready for spring training, the team announced.

Canha batted .208 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 57 games during four stints with Oakland last season. The 28-year-old also hit .283 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 75 games last season with Triple-A Nashville.

