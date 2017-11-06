New York Yankees' Aaron Judge on short list for AL MVP, Rookie of Year

Aaron Judge set a rookie record for homers, and the New York Yankees right-fielder could win a pair of awards next week.

Judge was named as a finalist for American League Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Monday.

The other AL Rookie of the Year finalists are Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Baltimore Orioles left fielder/first baseman Trey Mancini.

Judge also is a finalist for the MVP along with second baseman Jose Altuve of the World Series champion Houston Astros and infielder Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians.

Judge is expected to become the Yankees' first Rookie of the Year winner since Derek Jeter in 1996 after hitting .284 with 52 homers, 114 RBIs, 128 runs and 127 walks. While he led the league with 208 strikeouts, Judge also led the league in runs, walks and home runs.

Altuve is expected to be Houston's first MVP winner since Jeff Bagwell in the strike-shortened 1994 season. The 5-foot-6 Altuve led the majors with a .346 batting average and to go along with 24 homers and 81 RBIs in 153 games.

The three National League MVP finalists are Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton -- who led the majors with 59 homers and 132 RBIs -- and Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto.

The Yankees also have a third finalist, as right-hander Luis Severino is in the running for the AL Cy Young Award along with Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber and Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale.

Kluber's 18 wins were tied for the most in the majors, and he also led the majors with a 2.25 ERA. Sale led the majors with 308 strikeouts.

The National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers have three finalists in manager Dave Roberts, left-hander Clayton Kershaw and rookie outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger.

Roberts is vying for the Manager of the Year award with the Colorado Rockies' Bud Black and Arizona's Torey Lovullo.

Kershaw, who tied for the major league lead with 18 wins and led the NL with a 2.31 ERA, is vying for his fourth Cy Young Award. His competitors are Washington Nationals aces Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

Scherzer is vying for his third Cy Young after winning 16 games and leading the NL with 268 strikeouts. Strasburg finished with third with a 2.52 ERA and was 15-4.

Bellinger batted .267 with 39 homers and 87 RBIs in 132 RBIs after making his major league debut April 25. He finished second in the NL in homers. If he wins, Bellinger would become the 14th Dodger to win the award since the club moved to Los Angeles following the 1957 season.

He is competing with Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell and St. Louis infielder Paul DeJong.

The finalists for AL Manager of the Year are Houston's A.J. Hinch, Cleveland's Terry Francona and the Minnesota Twins' Paul Molitor.

Ballots for the awards were completed after the final day of the regular season.