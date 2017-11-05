Home / Sports News / MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers decline Andre Ethier's contract option

Nov. 5, 2017
The Los Angeles Dodgers parted ways with veteran outfielder Andre Ethier on Sunday when they declined his $17.5 million option for next season.

Ethier received a $2.5 million buyout and will become a free agent.

The 35-year-old was the longest-tenured Dodger after 12 seasons with the club. However, his role was sharply reduced due to a fractured tibia in 2016 and a herniated disk in his back this year.

Ethier drove in Los Angeles' lone run with a pinch-hit single in the Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Ethier was 4-for-13 (.308) with a homer in the postseason after having just 34 at-bats and hitting two home runs in the regular season.

The two-time All-Star batted .285 with 162 homers during his time with the Dodgers.

He was a minor league player in the Oakland organization when Los Angeles acquired him in a deal that sent Milton Bradley to the Athletics prior to the 2006 season.

