Houston Astros: Justin Verlander marries supermodel Kate Upton

By The Sports Xchange  |  Nov. 4, 2017 at 11:08 PM
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander capped arguably the greatest week of his life on Saturday by marrying supermodel Kate Upton in Italy.

Verlander joined the Astros in winning his first World Series title earlier in the week, but did not accompany his teammates at the championship parade in Houston on Friday.

The 34-year-old had other plans, as he and Upton ventured halfway around the world to tie the knot at a medieval church overlooking Tuscany's Montalcino valley, according to reports.

Verlander and the 25-year-old Upton were engaged in May 2016.

