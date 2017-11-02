Los Angeles Dodgers: Yasiel Puig's home burglarized during World Series Game 7

A burglar broke into the home of Yasiel Puig as the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder was at Dodger Stadium during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

A window was smashed at the 26-year-old slugger's San Fernando Valley home, with TMZ Sports reporting the burglar grabbed jewelry and ran from the premises. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Puig's home also had been burglarized in March, with TMZ reporting that approximately $170,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at that time.

The Cuban, who went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros, batted .148 with two home runs and four RBIs during the World Series.