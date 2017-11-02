Home / Sports News / MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers: Yasiel Puig's home burglarized during World Series Game 7

By The Sports Xchange  |  Nov. 2, 2017 at 4:35 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

A burglar broke into the home of Yasiel Puig as the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder was at Dodger Stadium during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

A window was smashed at the 26-year-old slugger's San Fernando Valley home, with TMZ Sports reporting the burglar grabbed jewelry and ran from the premises. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Puig's home also had been burglarized in March, with TMZ reporting that approximately $170,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at that time.

The Cuban, who went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros, batted .148 with two home runs and four RBIs during the World Series.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Fantasy Football: Week 9 tight end rankings Fantasy Football: Week 9 tight end rankings
World Series: Houston Astros' Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after win World Series: Houston Astros' Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after win
Fantasy Football: Week 9 kicker and defense rankings Fantasy Football: Week 9 kicker and defense rankings
Fantasy Football: Week 9 running back rankings Fantasy Football: Week 9 running back rankings
Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa Hawkeyes: Preview, game time, outlook Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa Hawkeyes: Preview, game time, outlook