Justin Verlander: Houston Astros pitcher marrying model Kate Upton in Italy

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Pitcher Justin Verlander will miss the Houston Astros' World Series parade because he's getting married to girlfriend Kate Upton.

Sources told 7 Action News Detroit and People that Verlander and Upton, a supermodel, are getting married this week in Italy.

Verlander, 34, and Upton, 25, were engaged in May of 2016 and have been dating since 2014.

Upton posted a photo on her Instagram account on Oct. 23, showing herself with a group of four other women. She was sporting a "bride" hat during what appeared to be a bachelorette party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The former Cy Young and MVP award winner joined the Astros on Sept. 1 after being traded from the Detroit Tigers. Verlander spent more than 12 seasons with the Tigers. He posted a 1.06 ERA in five appearances this season for the Astros.

Verlander posted a 2.21 ERA and a 4-1 record this postseason. He took a loss in Game 6 of the World Series after allowing two earned runs in six innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

No better place to relax, rejuvenate and celebrate @ThePlazaHotel 🌻❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Verlander wasn't the only Astros player hearing wedding bells Wednesday night. His teammate Carlos Correa popped the question to his girlfriend after the Game 7 victory. Verlander's old team sent him well wishes after he earned the title.

"For someone who has earned several honors over his career, we know this one is special. Congrats @JustinVerlander," the Tigers tweeted.