Houston to host parade for champion Astros on Friday

The City of Houston will honor the World Series champion Astros with a parade through downtown on Friday.

The World Series title was 56 years in the making since the club began life as the Colt .45s. It also marks the first championship claimed by a Houston team in any of the four major North American professional sports since the NBA's Rockets won back-to-back titles in 1994-95.

"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said of the Astros, who earned their first World Series championship in franchise history following Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7.

"As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is ready to celebrate with the fans.

"I don't think you can put it into words what it means to the people of Houston," said McCullers, who started the team's Game 7 victory. "We wore that (Houston Strong) patch and we wore it proudly. The people in Houston are never far from our minds."

The championship parade will begin at the corner of Smith and Lamar Streets just a couple blocks away from Sam Houston Park. The parade will then proceed north on Smith Street before winding its way through downtown.