Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch denies report of altercation

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch denied a TMZ report released Thursday that stated he was involved in a heated altercation at the team hotel in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ's website, Hinch was at the bar in the team's hotel in Pasadena after the Los Angeles Dodgers opened the World Series with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday. The report said hotel guests arrived at the bar and began heckling Hinch about the Astros.

TMZ, citing unnamed sources, said Hinch began yelling and cursing. A witness told TMZ that the incident became physical and police were called.

The TMZ report said no arrests were made and police did not file a report.

During Thursday's off-day in Houston, it was the first question asked in Hinch's press conference.

"I have a brief comment on it: First off, there was no altercation. And it's a shame that I'm asked -- not from you, I know you're doing your job, but it's a shame I get asked about some nonsense and fabrications and non-stories, and I have to respond to it on a national stage.

"To reiterate there was no altercation, and that's as far as I'm going to go. It's ridiculous."

When a reporter asked a follow up question, Hinch said:

"Like I said, fabrications really (stink) and I'm not going to address it, any of them."

According to ESPN, fans at the bar were cursing and acting disrespectful to women in Houston's traveling party. ESPN also said the patrons were asked to leave and team security was summoned after fans made threats.

The series is tied at one game apiece and resumes Friday.