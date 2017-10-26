Milwaukee Brewers: Chase Anderson signs two-year extension

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson signed a two-year contract extension with club options for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the team announced Thursday.

The contract is guaranteed for $11.75 million for the two-year extension. It could reach $31.35 million with incentives over the four years if the options are picked up, according to MLB.com.

Anderson posted a 12-4 mark with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts this season. The 29-year-old, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a five-player deal, owns a 36-28 career record with a 3.87 ERA in 104 appearances (103 starts).

"Signing Chase to a multi-year contract furthers our strategy to acquire, develop and retain talent throughout our organization," general manager David Stearns said in a statement.

"Chase's 2017 performance elevated his stature in the game and demonstrated that he has the capability to lead a rotation. Since he arrived in Milwaukee, Chase has been a model contributor to our community both on and off the field. We are happy for him and his family and look forward to Chase's contributions for years to come."

With Anderson under contract, the Brewers have eight players remaining in arbitration: relievers Corey Knebel, Jared Hughes, Jeremy Jeffress and Carlos Torres; starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson; infielder Jonathan Villar; utility player Hernan Perez; and catcher Stephen Vogt.