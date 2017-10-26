Chicago Cubs clean house on coaching staff, hire two others

The Chicago Cubs made sweeping changes to their coaching staff on Thursday after failing to advance past the National League Championship Series for the second time in three seasons.

The Cubs officially announced the departure of pitching coach Chris Bosio, as well as hitting coach John Mallee and third base coach Gary Jones. In turn, the team hired former Boston hitting coach Chili Davis for the same position and former Red Sox third base coach Brian Butterfield to replace Jones.

"It's about someone else being able to add something different or new," manager Joe Maddon said on a conference call. "The guys that are not going to be here next year are fabulous. These are really horrible conversations."

The Cubs finished second in runs in the National League during the regular season, but saw the offense dry up to just 2.5 per game during the playoffs. Chicago, which hit just .156 in the NL Championship Series, was bounced in five games by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bosio had been with the Cubs since 2012, joining the franchise when Theo Epstein became team president. Under his watch, Jake Arrieta won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and Kyle Hendricks led the majors with a 2.13 ERA the following season.