Miami Marlins: Diddy welcomes Derek Jeter to Miami with dinner

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Longtime New York Yankees star and new Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter received a grand welcome to Miami Thursday from Diddy.

The rapper hosted Jeter, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, French Montana and Prince Royce at Miami restaurant Komodo in the Brickell area.

"Congrats to my brother DEREK JETER THE 1st AFRICAN AMERICAN CEO OF A MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAM," Diddy wrote on the caption for an Instagram post. "#blackexcellence I HAD THE PLEASURE OF THROWING HIM A CONGRATULATIONS DINNER LAST NIGHT WITH @davegrutman so proud of my friend!!!!"

Sources told TMZ Sports that Diddy's signature Ciroc vodka was served and Diddy toasted Jeter at the end of the night. Some of the group went to STORY Nightclub after the party, but Jeter didn't make the trek to South Beach, according to TMZ Sports.

"I've known Derek for a long time and he was always just a great guy and one of the most intense, competitive, greatest..." Diddy said in a video obtained by TMZ Sports.

"Here with Derek Jeter. First African American owner of a baseball team. That's crazy."

DJ Khaled posted a photo of himself talking with Jeter.

"Cloth talk," he wrote in the caption.

"Dinner vibes Perhaps bless up @diddy," DJ Khaled wrote in another photo with Diddy.

Busta Rhymes posted a group photo from the evening.

"Bosses, Godfathers & Dons gather to celebrate #DerekJeter on being the 1st Blackman to own a Major League Baseball team #Marlins Salute," Busta Rhymes wrote.

Jeter was part of a group approved to buy the Marlins in September. A source told the Miami Herald Friday that Jeter and fellow owner Bruce Sherman "proposed" to cut the team's 2018 payroll to $90 million. The Marlins had a $115 million payroll in 2017.