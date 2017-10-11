NLDS Game 4: Stephen Strasburg may now start for Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs

The Washington Nationals may now start right-hander Stephen Strasburg in Wednesday afternoon's Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.

Strasburg is likely to start for the Nationals, a source told MLB.com. A pitching change from earlier announced starter Tanner Roark has not been confirmed by the team.

Game 4 at Wrigley Field was postponed by rain Tuesday night, giving the Nationals a chance to start Strasburg on regular rest being down 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

However, manager Dusty Baker made a surprise announcement when he said Roark would still start because Strasburg was "under the weather."

The Cubs will turn to their scheduled Game 4 starter, Jake Arrieta, on Wednesday looking to finish off the series.

Strasburg held the Cubs without a hit for 5 2/3 innings in Game 1 before Chicago pulled out a 3-0 victory.

Baker told reporters Tuesday night that Strasburg would start Game 5 if the series went that far.

"It's fine," Baker said. "We have full confidence in Tanner."