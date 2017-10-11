ALDS: Cleveland Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion back for Game 5

Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion returned to the lineup for Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

Encarnacion has been sidelined for the last two contests with a sprained ankle that was sustained in the first inning of Game 2. The 34-year-old Dominican was injured when he jammed his foot into second base while trying to get back to the bag in time to avoid a double play.

Encarnacion batted .258 with 38 homers and 107 RBIs in his first season of a three-year contract. It marked his third straight season with at least 30 homers and 100 RBIs.

Encarnacion was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance of Game 2 and was 0-for-3 with a walk in the series opener. In 22 postseason games, Encarnacion is hitting .269 (21-for-78) with four homers and 14 RBIs.