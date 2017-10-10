Home / Sports News / MLB

NLDS Game 4 preview: Washington Nationals to start Tanner Roark vs. Chicago Cubs

By Jeff Arnold, The Sports Xchange   |   Oct. 10, 2017 at 9:23 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs entered Tuesday's scheduled Game 4 of the National League Division Series hoping to close out the Washington Nationals and advance to the NL Championship Series for the third consecutive season.

The Nationals were just hoping to play another day.

After rain washed out Tuesday's game at Wrigley Field, the Nationals got their wish while the Cubs' plans were put on hold. The Cubs, with their two-games-to-one lead, and Nationals will resume their best-of-five series Wednesday afternoon. They will play a deciding Game 5 on Thursday in Washington, if the Nationals win Wednesday.

"You're playing the most important games of the year -- you want to play in better weather," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after Tuesday's game was postponed. "Whatever (the weather) is, you've just got to get ready and go ahead and do it. There is no crying. You just go play."

The Cubs, who lead the series 2-1, will turn to their scheduled Game 4 starter, Jake Arrieta, on Wednesday looking to finish off the series. Arrieta, who missed 2 1/2 weeks with a right hamstring injury, recently threw two bullpen sessions and said Monday the injury would be a non-issue against the Nationals.

Arrieta dropped his only decision of the season to the Nationals and is 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA in nine career starts against Washington.

With his team's season on the line, Nationals manager Dusty Baker will stick with scheduled Game 4 starter Tanner Roark. Baker said earlier Tuesday that he would consider sending Stephen Strasburg to the mound if the game was pushed to Wednesday.

Strasburg held the Cubs without a hit for 5 2/3 innings in Game 1 before Chicago pulled out a 3-0 victory.

But after Tuesday's game was pushed back to Wednesday, Baker announced Roark will remain the Game 4 starter. Asked about Strasburg's availability -- even out of the bullpen -- Baker said Strasburg was "under the weather" and cited a change in weather, air conditioning in the team hotel and mold in Chicago.

Baker said Strasburg will start Game 5 if the series shifts back to Washington.

"I'm thinking Tanner's going to do his thing," Baker said.

Roark is 4-2 in seven career starts against the Cubs and is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA against Chicago this season.

Tuesday's game was officially called 35 minutes after it was scheduled to begin. With rain forecast throughout the evening, Joe Torre -- Major League Baseball's chief baseball officer -- said there was not enough of a window without rain to begin the game with hopes of getting it in.

Torre said that not burning either of Tuesday's starting pitchers also played a factor in the decision not to begin the game even though rain did not start falling until shortly before the postponement announcement was made.

"Sure, we wanted to play -- I think everybody wanted to play," Torre said. "But we certainly didn't want to play at a cost, especially in postseason."

Torre said both Maddon and Baker, along with both team's general managers, were part of an initial meeting on Tuesday concerning the outlook of getting the game in. But once the forecast called for no halt in the rain in the foreseeable future Tuesday night, the decision was made to resume the series on Wednesday.

The winner of the series will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The Dodgers will gain an extra day of rest after closing out the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

"Both these teams, between us and Washington, I think whoever wins this series, we'll be ready for that moment (to face the Dodgers)," Maddon said.

Related UPI Stories
Latest Headlines
ALDS Game 5: Cleveland Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion hopes to return vs. New York Yankees ALDS Game 5: Cleveland Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion hopes to return vs. New York Yankees 2 hours ago ago
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion might be able to return for Game 5 of his team's American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.
NLDS Game 4: Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs game postponed by rain NLDS Game 4: Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs game postponed by rain 2 hours ago ago
CHICAGO -- If the Chicago Cubs hope to close out the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series, they will have to wait a day.
ALDS Game 5: New York Yankees shift momentum ALDS Game 5: New York Yankees shift momentum 18 hours ago ago
NEW YORK -- Before the first pitch Sunday night, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi was being fitted for the heaviest goat horns a Big Apple skipper had worn in decades and Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona appeared ready to burnish his Hall of Fame credentials.
ALDS: New York Yankees drub Cleveland Indians, force deciding Game 5 ALDS: New York Yankees drub Cleveland Indians, force deciding Game 5 18 hours ago ago
NEW YORK -- Early Saturday morning, the New York Yankees took the short flight from Cleveland, feeling angered and disappointed, knowing they let a big opportunity slip away by blowing a five-run lead.
NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers sweep away Arizona Diamondbacks, advance to NLCS NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers sweep away Arizona Diamondbacks, advance to NLCS 18 hours ago ago
PHOENIX -- Rookie Cody Bellinger homered and drove in two runs, Yu Darvish pitched five strong innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept their way into the National League Championship Series.
Trending Stories
New York Giants WR Brandon Marshall joins Odell Beckham Jr., will have season-ending surgery New York Giants WR Brandon Marshall joins Odell Beckham Jr., will have season-ending surgery
Baltimore Ravens' Eric Weddle devours ice cream and cookies after victory Baltimore Ravens' Eric Weddle devours ice cream and cookies after victory
Reports: Detroit Lions to sign former first-round pick Datone Jones Reports: Detroit Lions to sign former first-round pick Datone Jones
ALDS Game 5: New York Yankees shift momentum ALDS Game 5: New York Yankees shift momentum
Fantasy Football: Best Week 6 add/drops from waiver wire Fantasy Football: Best Week 6 add/drops from waiver wire