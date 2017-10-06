MLB playoffs: Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox kick off four-game slate

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox start off a four-game slate of Division Series matchups Friday in the 2017 MLB playoffs.

Here is a preview for each matchup.

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

First pitch: 2:05 p.m. at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Houston Astros' Dallas Keuchel just fine with attempting to deliver in Game 2 vs. Boston Red Sox

By Moise Kapenda Bower, The Sports Xchange

HOUSTON -- Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel is fiercely prideful, and after turning his modest prospect status into the 2015 American League Cy Young Award, relishes his role as staff ace.

However, when Houston acquired right-hander Justin Verlander on Aug. 31, Keuchel was forced to surrender his position fronting the rotation to the 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner. That shift was confirmed when Verlander earned the nod for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, bumping Keuchel to Game 2 on Friday at Minute Maid Park.

New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

First pitch: 5:08 p.m. at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

New York Yankees get Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber in Game 2

By Jim Ingraham, The Sports Xchange

The pitching matchup for Game 2 of the American League Division series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland on Friday will feature two of the last three Indians pitchers to win the Cy Young Award: CC Sabathia (2007) and Corey Kluber (2014).

Cleveland manager Terry Francona's decision to start Kluber in Game 2 of the ALDS instead of Game 1 raised some eyebrows, but it couldn't have worked out better. Trevor Bauer pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to anchor a 4-0 Indians victory in Game 1.

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

First pitch: 7:31 p.m. at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals: Stephen Strasburg to start Game 1 vs. Chicago Cubs

By The Sports Xchange

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the visiting Chicago Cubs, manager Dusty Baker announced on Thursday.

Baker did not divulge his starter pitchers for Games 2 and 3 of the series, with respect to the status of Max Scherzer (16-6, 2.51 ERA) as he deals with a hamstring injury. The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw on flat ground in the outfield for almost 15 minutes on Wednesday and is expected to have a bullpen session later on Thursday.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

First pitch: 10:31 p.m. at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Arizona Diamondbacks feel ready for challenge that is Los Angeles Dodgers

By Joe Haakenson, The Sports Xchange

No team in the major leagues lost fewer games this season than the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But no team in baseball beat them more often than the Arizona Diamondbacks, who took 11 of 19 from Los Angeles during the regular season. In short, 19 percent of the Dodgers' 58 losses came to the Diamondbacks.

