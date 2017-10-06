Cleveland Indians OF Michael Brantley could return for Game 3, Terry Francona says

Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley could return to the starting lineup for Sunday's Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Manager Terry Francona said Brantley will test his injured right ankle in the outfield at Yankee Stadium on Saturday's workout day. A decision likely will be made after the workout.

Brantley missed 50 consecutive games due to the injury before being activated from the disabled list last Saturday.

The two-time All-Star will be available as a pinch hitter for Friday's Game 2.

Brantley missed the 2016 postseason due to a shoulder injury. He batted .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 90 regular-season games and was a member of the American League All-Star team.

"He helps us win," Francona said of Brantley. "I'm excited for him because last year he missed out. This year, with a lot of hard work, he's now going to be a part of what we're doing.

"I know it will mean a lot to him, and because of that, it means a lot to us."