Home / Sports News / MLB

Cleveland Indians OF Michael Brantley could return for Game 3, Terry Francona says

By The Sports Xchange   |   Oct. 6, 2017 at 4:47 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley could return to the starting lineup for Sunday's Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Manager Terry Francona said Brantley will test his injured right ankle in the outfield at Yankee Stadium on Saturday's workout day. A decision likely will be made after the workout.

Brantley missed 50 consecutive games due to the injury before being activated from the disabled list last Saturday.

The two-time All-Star will be available as a pinch hitter for Friday's Game 2.

Brantley missed the 2016 postseason due to a shoulder injury. He batted .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 90 regular-season games and was a member of the American League All-Star team.

"He helps us win," Francona said of Brantley. "I'm excited for him because last year he missed out. This year, with a lot of hard work, he's now going to be a part of what we're doing.

"I know it will mean a lot to him, and because of that, it means a lot to us."

Related UPI Stories
Latest Headlines
Bryce Harper: Washington Nationals star to sport Las Vegas cleats for NLDS Bryce Harper: Washington Nationals star to sport Las Vegas cleats for NLDS 4 hours ago ago
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals star and Las Vegas native Bryce Harper will honor his hometown with special cleats Friday in the National League Division Series.
MLB playoffs: Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox kick off four-game slate MLB playoffs: Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox kick off four-game slate 6 hours ago ago
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox start off a four-game slate of Division Series matchups Friday in the 2017 MLB playoffs.
New York Yankees get Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber in Game 2 New York Yankees get Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber in Game 2 9 hours ago ago
CLEVELAND -- The pitching matchup for Game 2 of the American League Division series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland on Friday will feature two of the last three Indians pitchers to win the Cy Young Award: CC Sabathia (2007) and Corey Kluber (2014).
Houston Astros' Dallas Keuchel just fine with attempting to deliver in Game 2 vs. Boston Red Sox Houston Astros' Dallas Keuchel just fine with attempting to deliver in Game 2 vs. Boston Red Sox 18 hours ago ago
HOUSTON -- Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel is fiercely prideful, and after turning his modest prospect status into the 2015 American League Cy Young Award, relishes his role as staff ace.
ALDS Game 1: Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians baffle New York Yankees ALDS Game 1: Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians baffle New York Yankees 18 hours ago ago
CLEVELAND -- Trevor Bauer pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter, and Jay Bruce had a home run and three RBIs as the Cleveland Indians beat the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday night at Progressive Field.
Trending Stories
Nick Novak: Los Angeles Chargers bring back kicker, waive Younghoe Koo Nick Novak: Los Angeles Chargers bring back kicker, waive Younghoe Koo
Pete Rose's bat, Mickey Mantle drivers license up for auction Pete Rose's bat, Mickey Mantle drivers license up for auction
Chicago Bears: Offense to change with Mitchell Trubisky taking snaps Chicago Bears: Offense to change with Mitchell Trubisky taking snaps
Report: Rick Pitino received 98 percent of Louisville's Adidas money Report: Rick Pitino received 98 percent of Louisville's Adidas money
MLB playoffs: Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox kick off four-game slate MLB playoffs: Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox kick off four-game slate