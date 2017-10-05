Washington Nationals: Stephen Strasburg to start Game 1 vs. Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the visiting Chicago Cubs, manager Dusty Baker announced on Thursday.

Baker did not divulge his starter pitchers for Games 2 and 3 of the series, with respect to the status of Max Scherzer (16-6, 2.51 ERA) as he deals with a hamstring injury. The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw on flat ground in the outfield for almost 15 minutes on Wednesday and is expected to have a bullpen session later on Thursday.

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez (15-9, 2.96 ERA) is other potential starter in the discussion for Saturday's Game 2.

Strasburg (15-4, 2.52 ERA) has failed to surrender an earned run in six of eight starts since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 19. The 29-year-old scattered two hits in 7 2/3 innings versus Pittsburgh on Friday.

Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks (7-5, 3.03 ERA) provides the opposition for Game 1 on Friday.