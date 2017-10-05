Taijuan Walker to start Game 1 for Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Thursday that Taijuan Walker will be their starting pitcher in Friday's Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Robbie Ray was expected to get the start after Zack Greinke was Arizona's starter in the wild-card game on Wednesday. But when Greinke failed to get through four innings, Ray was forced into service and pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and one run.

That made it difficult for Ray to come back just two days later, so Arizona manager Torey Lovullo is going with Walker against the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium.

Walker went 9-9 with a 3.49 ERA during the regular season, and he was 0-2 in his last four starts, giving up 12 runs (10 earned) in 18 2/3 innings in that stretch. However, he had success against the Dodgers this season, going 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts against Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks have not named a starter for Game 2, while the Dodgers will go with Rich Hill in that game.

The Arizona Republic reported that Ray claimed to be ready to pitch Game 2, if needed.