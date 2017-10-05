Atlanta Braves give manager Brian Snitker another year

The Atlanta Braves exercised their 2018 contract option on manager Brian Snitker, the team announced Thursday.

Snitker was tabbed as interim manager in May 2016 before being named manager on Oct. 11, 2016.

"Brian is a life-long Brave who has earned the respect and admiration of our players, staff and front office," said John Hart, Braves' president of baseball operations. "He has devoted his last 42 years to this organization and has proven that he is dedicated to guiding the team through this transition period. We are excited to have him back in the dugout to lead our club next season."

In Snitker's first full season as Atlanta manager, the Braves split their first 90 games despite being without slugger Freddie Freeman (fractured wrist) for seven weeks at that time. They went a National League-worst 27-45 the rest of the way to finish with a 72-90 record, marking the third straight campaign with at least 90 losses for the club.

Snitker, who will turn 62 on Oct. 17, has a 126-146 record as Braves' manager since he was promoted from Triple-A after Fredi Gonzalez was fired May 17, 2016.