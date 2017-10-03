Home / Sports News / MLB

Minnesota Twins leave Miguel Sano off wild-card roster

By The Sports Xchange   |   Oct. 3, 2017 at 12:15 PM
Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was not listed on the team's roster for Tuesday's American League wild-card game against the host New York Yankees.

Sano, who will not be eligible to play on Tuesday, fouled a ball off his shin in an Aug. 18 game and was sidelined for six weeks. The All-Star slugger returned for the Twins' final series of the regular season, going 1-for-8 in three contests against the Detroit Tigers.

The 24-year-old Sano batted .264 with 28 homers and 77 RBIs in 114 games this season.

The winner of Tuesday's matchup will meet the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.

