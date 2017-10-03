Home / Sports News / MLB

Justin Verlander to start for Houston Astros in Game 1 of ALDS vs. Boston Red Sox

By The Sports Xchange   |   Oct. 3, 2017 at 7:57 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Justin Verlander was not even a member of the Houston Astros five weeks ago, but he will be their starting pitcher in Thursday's Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Sale will get the start for the Red Sox.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday that Verlander will the starter in the first game and lefty Dallas Keuchel will pitch in Friday's Game 2.

Verlander has started 16 postseason games and is 7-5 with a 3.39 ERA in those games. He is 15-8 with a 3.36 ERA this season, but since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31, Verlander is 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA with 43 strikeouts and five walks in his five starts with Houston.

Hinch said Lance McCullers Jr. is an option out of the bullpen as the Astros consider Charlie Morton, Brad Peacock and Collin McHugh for the last two spots in their postseason rotation.

Trending Stories
Fantasy Football: Best Week 5 add/drops from waiver wire Fantasy Football: Best Week 5 add/drops from waiver wire
Tiger Woods brings girlfriend to Presidents Cup, hugs rival Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods brings girlfriend to Presidents Cup, hugs rival Phil Mickelson
Sprinting deer nearly takes out cross-country team in Pennsylvania Sprinting deer nearly takes out cross-country team in Pennsylvania
New York Knicks' Michael Beasley says he has same talent as LeBron James, Kevin Durant New York Knicks' Michael Beasley says he has same talent as LeBron James, Kevin Durant
Fantasy football: Week 5 tight end rankings Fantasy football: Week 5 tight end rankings