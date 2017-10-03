Justin Verlander to start for Houston Astros in Game 1 of ALDS vs. Boston Red Sox

Justin Verlander was not even a member of the Houston Astros five weeks ago, but he will be their starting pitcher in Thursday's Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Sale will get the start for the Red Sox.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday that Verlander will the starter in the first game and lefty Dallas Keuchel will pitch in Friday's Game 2.

Verlander has started 16 postseason games and is 7-5 with a 3.39 ERA in those games. He is 15-8 with a 3.36 ERA this season, but since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31, Verlander is 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA with 43 strikeouts and five walks in his five starts with Houston.

Hinch said Lance McCullers Jr. is an option out of the bullpen as the Astros consider Charlie Morton, Brad Peacock and Collin McHugh for the last two spots in their postseason rotation.