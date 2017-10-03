Home / Sports News / MLB

Dan Warthen out as New York Mets' pitching coach

By The Sports Xchange   |   Oct. 3, 2017 at 10:31 AM
New York Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen will not return in his role next season but has been offered another job in the organization, the team announced Tuesday.

Terry Collins, who stepped down as manager on Sunday, was named special assistant to general manager Sandy Alderson, the team said.

The Mets did not specify what role has been offered to the 64-year-old Warthen, who has served as the team's pitching coach since 2008. New York hired Warthen after Rick Peterson was let go as the team's pitching coach.

Prior to joining the Mets, Warthen had been a bullpen coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and a minor league instructor and pitching coach for the Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.

New York finished with a 70-92 mark, its worst record since 2009.

