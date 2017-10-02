Home / Sports News / MLB

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright set for elbow surgery

By The Sports Xchange   |   Oct. 2, 2017 at 5:57 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is scheduled to undergo surgery on his pitching elbow on Tuesday.

The estimated recovery time of the surgery is six weeks for Wainwright, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't get over that bone bruise in there," the 36-year-old Wainwright told reporters.

"I just needed time, and I didn't have time. I took enough time off where we thought we could go back out and pitch for an extended amount of time, and you saw what happened. ... It was frustrating because I really wanted to help the team, and I really wanted to be here down the stretch when we were so close."

Wainwright posted a 12-5 mark with a 5.11 ERA for the Cardinals (83-79), who finished four games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild card in the National League.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Floyd Mayweather has giant portrait of Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather has giant portrait of Conor McGregor
Tiger Woods brings girlfriend to Presidents Cup, hugs rival Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods brings girlfriend to Presidents Cup, hugs rival Phil Mickelson
Carl Lawson: Cincinnati Bengals' DE loses teeth against Cleveland Browns Carl Lawson: Cincinnati Bengals' DE loses teeth against Cleveland Browns
Carmelo Anthony: Oklahoma City Thunder newcomer shows off in scrimmage Carmelo Anthony: Oklahoma City Thunder newcomer shows off in scrimmage
Jay Cutler: Miami Dolphins QB shows no effort during 'wildcat' play Jay Cutler: Miami Dolphins QB shows no effort during 'wildcat' play