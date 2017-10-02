St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright set for elbow surgery

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is scheduled to undergo surgery on his pitching elbow on Tuesday.

The estimated recovery time of the surgery is six weeks for Wainwright, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't get over that bone bruise in there," the 36-year-old Wainwright told reporters.

"I just needed time, and I didn't have time. I took enough time off where we thought we could go back out and pitch for an extended amount of time, and you saw what happened. ... It was frustrating because I really wanted to help the team, and I really wanted to be here down the stretch when we were so close."

Wainwright posted a 12-5 mark with a 5.11 ERA for the Cardinals (83-79), who finished four games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild card in the National League.