Auto Racing Glance

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES: BANK OF AMERICA 500 (334 laps, 501 miles around a 1.5-mile oval), Charlotte Motor Speedway; Concord, N.C.

TV: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET -- NBC (Radio: Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90).

THIS WEEK: This will be the 118th NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte, which has been hosting NASCAR since 1960. ... Jimmie Johnson is defending winner of this race, while Austin Dillon won at CMS in this past May's Coca-Cola 600. ... Kyle Busch won last Sunday's race at Dover, his second straight victory. ... This is the fourth race of the 10-race playoffs. It is also the first race of Round 2 of the playoffs, with four of the original 16 playoff contenders eliminated after last Sunday's race at Dover. ... Here's the Cup point standings after Dover: Martin Truex Jr. (3,059 points), Busch (3,041), Kyle Larson (3,034), Brad Keselowski, (3,020), Jimmie Johnson (3,017), Kevin Harvick (3,015), Denny Hamlin (3,013), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (3,010), Ryan Blaney (3,008), Chase Elliott (3,006), Matt Kenseth (3,005) and Jamie McMurray (3,003).

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES: DRIVE FOR THE CURE 300 (200 laps, 300 miles around a 1.5-mile oval), Charlotte Motor Speedway; Concord, N.C.

TV: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET -- NBCSN (Radio: Performance Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90).

THIS WEEK: This will be the 72nd Xfinity race at CMS. ... Defending winner of this race is Joey Logano, while Blaney won there this past May. ... This is the final race of the first round of the playoffs. The original 12-driver playoff field will be cut to eight drivers after this race. ... Blaney won last Saturday's Xfinity race at Dover. ... Justin Allgaier (2,107 points) leads the Xfinity standings, followed by William Byron (2,104), Elliott Sadler (2,094), Cole Custer (2,093), Daniel Hemric (2,090), Brennan Poole (2,082), Matt Tifft (2,067), Ryan Reed (2,055), Brendan Gaughan (2,053), Michael Annett (2,048), Blake Koch (2,043) and Jeremy Clements (2,035). ... The Xfinity Series is off next weekend and resumes the following week at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES: The series is off this weekend. It will resume next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

THIS WEEK: Ben Rhodes won his first career Truck race last Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. ... Christopher Bell is No. 1 in the point standings (2,152), followed by Rhodes (2,105), Matt Crafton (2,101), Johnny Sauter (2,098), Chase Briscoe (2,084), Austin Cindric (2,082), Kaz Grala (2,074) and John Hunter Nemechek (2,068).

NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION: The series is off this weekend. The next race is the AAA Texas Fall Nationals, Oct. 12-15, at Texas Motorplex.

THIS WEEK: The six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs is at the halfway point after last weekend's race at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis. ... The winners in last Sunday's AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals were Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and L.E. Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle). It was the eighth win of the season for both Torrence and Capps. ... Here are the updated point standings after Gateway: Top Fuel -- Steve Torrence (2,376 points), Doug Kalitta (2,334), Brittany Force (2,293), Antron Brown (2,282), Clay Millican (2,235), Tony Schumacher (2,234), Leah Pritchett (2,224), Terry McMillen (2,115), Scott Palmer (2,105) and Shawn Langdon (2,100); Funny Car -- Ron Capps (2,395 points), Robert Hight (2,349), Courtney Force (2,287), Matt Hagan (2,238), Jack Beckman (2,228), John Force (2,197), Tommy Johnson Jr. (2,191), J.R. Todd (2,168), Tim Wilkerson (2,130) and Cruz Pedregon (2,096); Pro Stock -- Greg Anderson (2,393 points), Bo Butner (2,390), Jason Line (2,317), Tanner Gray (2,299), Drew Skillman (2,208), Erica Enders (2,197), Allen Johnson (2,151), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (2,148), Chris McGaha (2,122) and Vincent Nobile (2,052); Pro Stock Motorcycle -- Eddie Krawiec (2,378 points), L.E. Tonglet (2,362), Andrew Hines (2,306), Hector Arana Jr. (2,263), Jerry Savoie (2,261), Scotty Pollachek (2,252), Matt Smith (2,238), Karen Stoffer (2,148), Angie Smith (2,119) and Joey Gladstone (2,117).