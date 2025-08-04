Trump-Lee summit 2025: modernizing the South Korea-U.S. alliance

U.S. President Donald Trump has halted all Voice of America news transmissions, which includes broadcasts intended for Korea. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Editor's Note: What follows is a work of fiction. The author imagines a conversation between the presidents of the United States and South Korea at their upcoming summit, that addresses challenging issues facing the ROK-U.S. alliance in the present and future.

It highlights the shared interests of the two nations as well as the security and prosperity of their citizens, including the human rights and dignity of the Korean people in the north.

It concludes with an imagined Joint Vision Statement, summarizing their discussion, which is the traditional output of Republic of Korea-United States presidential summits. Whether the two presidents will engage on all the significant issues raised here remains to be seen.

A summit on the edge of history

In August, President Donald J. Trump hosted President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea at the White House for a pivotal summit convened amid tectonic shifts in Northeast Asia -- and growing democratic unease within South Korea. This followed the new trade agreement concluded just two weeks earlier.

While officially focused on modernizing the U.S.-ROK alliance, the summit became a consequential moment of recalibration on three critical fronts:

• Strategic alignment in the face of North Korean aggression and Chinese revisionism;

• Alliance tension over perceived democratic backsliding in South Korea, including the arrest of former President Yoon Suk-yeol:

• Neglect of information warfare, after both the U.S. and ROK governments shuttered key channels broadcasting truth into North Korea.

What emerged was a joint commitment to defend freedom not only with force, but with truth -- by reestablishing the information and influence architecture that once sustained the front lines of ideological competition.

The Yoon controversy and the politics of perception

Though outwardly cordial, the private Oval Office discussions turned frank when Trump addressed the arrest of former President Yoon, who had been admired in Washington for his staunch anti-communism and pro-U.S. alignment.

Trump: "Mr. President, President Yoon stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us to counter communism and support liberty. Many Americans, and frankly many of my supporters, believe he's being politically persecuted. It raises serious questions about fairness in a key ally."

Lee responded firmly but diplomatically: "President Yoon is entitled to due process under the law. Our judiciary is independent, and my administration does not interfere in legal proceedings. I welcome scrutiny, and I assure you democracy in Korea is strong because we adhere to the rule of law, not to protect power, but to protect justice."

The discussion was intense but respectful. The leaders agreed to issue parallel statements: Trump would express concern about fairness without challenging Korea's sovereignty; Lee would emphasize institutional transparency and rule-of-law governance.

The strategic blind spot: the collapse of information operations

More consequential than the legal drama was the very public dismantling of information warfare infrastructure by both governments.

In the United States, the Trump administration, in the name of reducing government bureaucracy and improving efficiencies, had terminated the Korea Services of Voice of America and Radio Free Asia this year, after decades of broadcasting uncensored news, U.S. policy information and human rights content into the North.

In Seoul, the Lee government, under pressure from domestic political blocs, had halted the National Intelligence Service's radio broadcasts into North Korea, ending 50 years of Seoul's public engagement with northern audiences.

This dual retreat from the airwaves was, in the words of one U.S. National Security Council official, "the greatest self-inflicted wound to our strategic influence since the cold war."

Trump brought the issue up bluntly: "We've ceded the information battlespace to Kim Jong Un. The guy controls what 25 million people think, and we just went silent. I want VOA and RFA Korea back online. And frankly, I hope you'll restart Seoul's broadcasts, too."

Lee, initially hesitant, agreed: "You are right, Mr. President. We cannot win the ideological war through silence. If we want unification and change, we must empower the people in the North with knowledge and truth. I will act."

Breakthroughs and deliverables

Despite early friction, the summit produced a series of landmark agreements:

Information and Influence Restoration Initiative

The United States will immediately reinstate Korean-language services at VOA and RFA under a new U.S. Information and Influence strategy for the Korean Peninsula.

The ROK will resume strategic broadcasting into North Korea, coordinated through a new Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Unification Influence Operations.

A Joint Information and Influence Coordination Group will be established to align messaging across U.S. and ROK platforms to:

• Support civil society efforts, including escapees and human rights non-governmental organizations

• Develop cyber-resilient digital delivery mechanisms to reach North Korean audiences.

• Strategically realign military posture

• Establish South Korea as a strategic agility platform to support mutual security interests throughout the Asia-Indo-Pacific in accordance with the mutual defense treaty

• Determine the optimal force structure for ROK and U.S. forces to deter war, and respond to contingencies on the peninsula and throughout the Asia-Indo-Pacific

• Establish Combined Multi-Domain Task Force that integrates U.S. and ROK capabilities across land, sea, air, cyber and space

• Resume rotational U.S. infantry patrols along the DMZ, integrated under ROK tactical control -- marking a return to symbolic and operational resolve

Commitment to human rights up front

Both leaders agreed to center human rights as a strategic axis of their North Korea policy. The path to denuclearization, they affirmed, runs through internal transformation in the North -- driven by an informed, empowered population.

Joint press conference: a unified message

In the Rose Garden, the leaders delivered a carefully coordinated message:

"We've restored something powerful today -- not just military strength, but our voice. We're bringing back VOA Korea. We're standing up for freedom in the North. And we're backing our great ally, South Korea, every step of the way."

Lee: "The alliance between our two nations has always stood for freedom. That means not only deterrence, but truth. Today we recommit to broadcasting hope, information and dignity to the Korean people. This is how we build a path to unification."

Strategic impact: truth as deterrence

This summit marked a paradigm shift: from defense-only deterrence to comprehensive strategic engagement, blending:

• Military readiness

• Human rights up-front and including all diplomacy

• Digital and psychological influence

• The unapologetic assertion that a free and unified Korea is not just desirable, but it is achievable

By restoring the tools of truth, the United States and South Korea signaled to Kim Jong Un and the world that the war of ideas is back on.

Conclusion: realigning strategy with values

The Trump-Lee Summit of 2025 may be remembered not for its controversies, but for its correction of course. It restored the power of narrative, reaffirmed the sanctity of information in the struggle for freedom and redefined the alliance not as a legacy of war, but as a vanguard of liberation and peace.

After the press conference, the White House and the Korean Presidential Office issued this joint vision statement:

Joint Vision Statement of the Republic of Korea and the United States of America, Washington, D.C., August 2025

President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea and President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America met in Washington, D.C., in August 2025 and reaffirmed the enduring strength, purpose and future trajectory of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. They affirmed their nations' shared commitment to defending liberty, promoting peace and advancing human dignity across the Korean Peninsula, the Asia-Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Recognizing the evolving security landscape and internal challenges faced by both democracies, the two leaders pledged to elevate the ROK-U.S. Alliance into a Global Comprehensive Strategic Alliance, one grounded in freedom, unity, strategic agility and an unshakeable commitment to the Korean people's right to self-determination.

Restoring the strategic narrative: information and influence as instruments of peace

President Trump and President Lee jointly recognized that information is a critical domain of strategic competition and human freedom. They expressed deep concern over recent decisions that dismantled decades of information and broadcasting efforts to the Korean people in the North, including:

• The 2025 termination of the Voice of America and Radio Free Asia Korea Services by the U.S. government

• The 2025 suspension of ROK National Intelligence Service-led radio broadcasts into North Korea

The leaders agreed that these decisions must be reversed. To this end, they pledged to:

• Reinstate the VOA and RFA Korean Services immediately, with renewed mandates to support truth, human rights, and democratic values

• Resume Republic of Korea radio broadcasts into North Korea, led by a newly chartered interagency unit under the Ministry of Unification.

• Establish a Joint Information and Influence Coordination Group to synchronize alliance messaging, support defectors and civil society, and modernize information delivery across digital, cyber and unconventional channels.

The presidents affirmed that the human rights of the Korean people in the North are not only a moral priority but a strategic center of gravity in the pursuit of permanent peace. They committed to a human rights upfront approach that informs all alliance strategy toward North Korea.

Shared vision for a free and unified Korea

The two leaders reaffirmed that the unnatural division of the Korean Peninsula must be resolved. They declared that a free and unified Korea, governed under democratic principles, is the only path to permanent peace, full denuclearization and justice.

President Trump expressed support for the Republic of Korea's 8.15 Unification Doctrine, which offers a Korean-led framework for unification grounded in the values of freedom, peace, and prosperity.

The leaders pledged to:

• Promote the right of the Korean people to self-determination as enshrined in the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights

• Empower the Korean people in the North with access to truth and knowledge

• Align alliance policy toward long-term unification as a strategic end state

Reaffirming democratic norms and rule of law

President Trump raised concerns about perceptions surrounding recent legal proceedings involving former President Yoon Suk-yeol. President Lee emphasized the independence of South Korea's judiciary and the Republic's enduring commitment to the rule of law and democratic process.

The leaders agreed that democracy must never be sacrificed to expediency and that freedom and fairness are the foundation of alliance legitimacy.

Modernizing the alliance for strategic agility

The leaders announced major steps to optimize the alliance's defense posture in support of regional and global stability:

• Designating South Korea a strategic agility platform for the defense of Korea and the projection of ROK and U.S. forces for contingencies in the Asia-Indo-Pacific region

• Establishing a Combined ROK-U.S. Multi-Domain Task Force operating across land, sea, air, cyber, space and the electromagnetic spectrum.

• Resumption of rotational U.S. infantry combat patrols on the DMZ, under tactical control of ROK frontline units.

• Increased combined training, missile defense integration and cyber defense coordination.

• Dual-apportionment of U.S. forward forces in Korea to support both Korean Peninsula and Indo-Pacific contingencies, including in the Taiwan Strait.

• Korea's geostrategic location will serve as a strategic agility platform to enable rapid response, deterrence and alliance resilience across the theater.

Economic and technological partnership for freedom and security

The leaders reaffirmed their countries' deep economic and innovation partnership:

• South Korea remains one of the largest foreign direct investors in the United States, supporting tens of thousands of U.S. jobs in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, batteries and clean energy.

• The two countries committed to strengthen supply chain security for critical technologies and rare earth minerals.

• Expanded cooperation artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cybersecurity will form a critical axis of alliance modernization.

Conclusion: reclaiming the front lines of freedom

President Lee and President Trump concluded that the ROK-U.S. alliance is not a legacy of the past, but rather a living, evolving instrument of democratic strategy. In an age of authoritarian revisionism and disinformation, the alliance must stand for more than deterrence. It must stand for truth, for liberty and for the unalienable rights of all people.

Together, they pledged: "To speak clearly, act decisively and stand boldly with the Korean people in their journey to freedom and unification."

The alliance remains ironclad in commitment, modern in strategy, and unbreakable in purpose.

America First. Korea Unified. Truth Forward.

Again, please note this is a work of fiction.

David Maxwell is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces colonel who has spent more than 30 years in the Asia Pacific region. He specializes in Northeast Asian security affairs and irregular, unconventional and political warfare. He is vice president of the Center for Asia Pacific Strategy and a senior fellow at the Global Peace Foundation. After he retired, he became associate director of the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University. He is on the board of directors of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea and the OSS Society and is the editor at large for the Small Wars Journal.