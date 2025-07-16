Trending
Voices
July 16, 2025 / 10:53 AM

Supernatural beliefs vary across different groups in the U.S.

By Christopher P. Scheitle, Bernard DiGregorio and Katie E. Corcoran, West Virginia University
Share with X
The survey, conducted by researchers at West Virginia University, posed dozens of questions to 2,000 Americans over age 18 on a wide range of beliefs in supernatural phenomena -– everything from belief in the devil to belief in the magical power of crystals. Photo by Rachel Claire/Pexels
The survey, conducted by researchers at West Virginia University, posed dozens of questions to 2,000 Americans over age 18 on a wide range of beliefs in supernatural phenomena -– everything from belief in the devil to belief in the magical power of crystals. Photo by Rachel Claire/Pexels

Younger Americans are more likely to express belief in witchcraft and luck, as our new research shows.

As sociologists who research the social dynamics of religion in the United States, we conducted a nationally representative survey in 2021. Our survey posed dozens of questions to 2,000 Americans over age 18 on a wide range of beliefs in supernatural phenomena -- everything from belief in the devil to belief in the magical power of crystals.

Our statistical analyses found that supernatural beliefs in the United States tend to group into four types.

The first represents what many consider "traditional religious beliefs." These include beliefs in God, the existence of angels and demons, and belief in the soul and its journey beyond this lifetime.

Related

A second represents belief in "spiritual and mental forces," some of which are associated with either paranormal or new age beliefs. These include communicating with the dead, predicting the future, or believing that one's soul can travel through space or time.

A third group represents belief in "witches and witchcraft." This was measured on our survey with questions about the existence of "black magic" and whether it was "possible to cast spells on people."

The fourth and final group represents beliefs in supernatural forces that shape "luck" -- for instance, that "black cats bring bad luck."

Our analysis finds that higher education and higher income are associated with lower levels of all four types of supernatural belief. Those with a bachelor's degree or higher, for instance, score below average on all four types of belief, while those with less education score higher than average on all four.

Looking at race and ethnicity, we found that Latino or Hispanic individuals were more likely than white individuals to express belief in the "witches and witchcraft" form of supernatural belief.

About 50% of Latino or Hispanic individuals in our survey, for example, strongly agreed that "witches exist." This compares with about 37% of White individuals.

Comparing gender differences, we find that women are more likely than men to believe in the "spiritual and mental forces" forms of supernatural belief. For instance, about 31% of women in our survey agreed that "it is possible to communicate with the dead" compared with about 22% of men.

Why it matters

Our research addresses two key questions: first, whether people who hold one type of supernatural belief are also more likely to hold other types of supernatural beliefs; and second, how do different types of supernatural belief vary across key demographic groups, such as across educational levels, racial and ethnic groups, and gender?

Answering these questions can be surprisingly difficult. Most scientific surveys of the U.S. public include, at best, only one or two questions about religious beliefs; rarely do they include questions about other types of supernatural beliefs, such as belief in paranormal or superstitious forces.

This could lead to an incomplete understanding of how supernatural beliefs and practices are changing in the United States.

An increasing number of Americans are leaving organized religion. However, it is not clear that supernatural beliefs have or will follow the same trajectory -- especially beliefs that are not explicitly connected to those religious identities. For example, someone can identify as nonreligious but believe that the crystal they wear will provide them with supernatural benefits.

Moreover, recognizing that supernatural beliefs can include more than traditionally religious supernatural beliefs may be vital for better understanding other social issues. Research has found, for example, that belief in paranormal phenomena is associated with lower trust in science and medicine.

What's next

Our survey provides some insight into the nature and patterns of supernatural belief in the United States at one point in time, but it does not tell us how such beliefs are changing over time.

We would like to see future surveys -- both ours or from other social scientists -- that ask more diverse questions about belief in supernatural beings and forces that will allow for an assessment of such changes.

The Research Brief is a short take on interesting academic work.

Christopher P. Scheitle is an associate professor of sociology, Bernard DiGregorio a doctoral candidate in sociology, and Katie E. Corcoran, a professor of sociology at West Virginia University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The views and opinions in this commentary are solely the views of the authors.The Conversation

Latest Headlines

How 17M Americans with Medicaid, ACA plans could lose health insurance
Voices // 21 hours ago
How 17M Americans with Medicaid, ACA plans could lose health insurance
July 15 (UPI) -- The big tax and spending package President Donald Trump signed into law July 4 will cut government spending on health care by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.
Is there any hope for the Internet?
Voices // 2 days ago
Is there any hope for the Internet?
Over a few decades, the Internet has merged with our bodies as smartphones and mined our personalities via algorithms that know us more intimately than some closest friends. It has even constructed a secondary world.
Many American workers feel guilty about taking vacation they've earned
Voices // 4 days ago
Many American workers feel guilty about taking vacation they've earned
July 11 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center survey found that nearly half of American workers don't take all the vacation days they've been allotted. And many of them feel as if they're discouraged from using their time off.
How weather changes cause migraines, and how you can ease the pain
Voices // 6 days ago
How weather changes cause migraines, and how you can ease the pain
If you are one of the 39 million Americans in the United States living with migraines, there's a good chance an intense headache will begin when the weather shifts.
We have bet the country on one big beautiful bill
Voices // 6 days ago
We have bet the country on one big beautiful bill
July 9 (UPI) -- The Big Beautiful Bill that was signed into law on July Fourth, has bet the nation's future on whether the BBB will work as envisaged or will create the equivalent of a political and economic trainwreck.
Natural disasters can be hardest on older rural Americans
Voices // 1 week ago
Natural disasters can be hardest on older rural Americans
When a disaster strikes, there are big differences in how well people are able to respond and recover -- and older adults in rural areas are especially vulnerable.
Texas Hill Country one of deadliest sites in U.S. for flash flooding
Voices // 1 week ago
Texas Hill Country one of deadliest sites in U.S. for flash flooding
Texas Hill Country is known for its landscapes, where shallow rivers wind among hills and through rugged valleys. That geography also makes it one of the deadliest places in the United States for flash flooding.
Medicaid cuts would leave the working class more vulnerable
Voices // 1 week ago
Medicaid cuts would leave the working class more vulnerable
Employers are failing to insure the working class, and Medicaid cuts would leave them even more vulnerable. One doctor explains the situation.
Trump should be euphoric about last 2 weeks, but will success endure?
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Trump should be euphoric about last 2 weeks, but will success endure?
July 2 (UPI) -- In political terms, President Donald Trump could declare last week as the equivalent of a World Series-winning grand slam home run or a last-second touchdown to clinch the Super Bowl.
Pop, soda or coke? The fizzy history behind a linguistic debate
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Pop, soda or coke? The fizzy history behind a linguistic debate
Few American linguistic debates have bubbled quite as long and effervescently as the one over whether a generic soft drink should be called a soda, pop or coke.

Trending Stories

Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Trump admin. deports migrants to Eswatini
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Police arrest man after 'American Idol' supervisor, husband found dead
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark injures groin in win vs. Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark injures groin in win vs. Connecticut Sun
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
DOJ asks court to enforce Trump's firing of three CPB board members
On This Day: U.S. tests first atom bomb
On This Day: U.S. tests first atom bomb

Follow Us