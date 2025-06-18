Trending
Voices
June 18, 2025 / 8:39 AM

A fragile opening for peace on the Korean Peninsula

By Nohsok Chok
Share with X
The North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone is seen from Ganghwa in South Korea. Both South Korea and North Korea have suspended broadcasts into the other's land via large loudspeakers. File Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE
The North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone is seen from Ganghwa in South Korea. Both South Korea and North Korea have suspended broadcasts into the other's land via large loudspeakers. File Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- A Korean proverb cautions against premature conclusions: "One swallow does not make a spring." Still, the return of a swallow after a long winter does stir hope. In that spirit, we might say: Spring follows the swallow.

On June 11, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea from the border zone. These broadcasts -- resumed under the previous Yoon Suk-yeol administration in response to the North's provocative launch of waste-laden balloons -- have long served as a barometer of inter-Korean tensions.

Lee's move marks a symbolic departure from confrontation and signals a renewed emphasis on engagement. Presidential spokeswoman Kang You-jeong described the decision as reflecting the new government's "commitment to rebuilding trust and securing peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Importantly, the administration used the term "suspension" rather than "termination," implying flexibility. The nuanced language offers an olive branch to Pyongyang, while hedging against domestic criticism from conservative quarters.

In this light, the loudspeakers -- once emblematic of hostility -- have taken on a new role: a diplomatic overture under Lee's progressive administration.

Remarkably, North Korea responded the very next day by halting its own loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the South. For the first time in years, both sides have simultaneously turned down the volume -- a delicate, yet hopeful, signal of potential dialogue.

Two elements stand out in this development. First is the speed and decisiveness of Lee's action. The suspension came just one week into his term, surprising even his supporters. Though Lee had pledged this during his campaign, prioritizing it so early --despite likely conservative backlash -- suggests deliberate, strategic intent.

Second is the unexpected speed of North Korea's response. Even among North Korean defectors in the South, that raised eyebrows. Typically, decisions that require the approval of Kim Jong-un move slowly through North Korea's rigid command structure. That Pyongyang reacted within 24 hours is highly unusual, suggesting either a genuine desire for de-escalation or prior, quiet coordination.

Either way, this is not a negative signal. In the prolonged freeze of inter-Korean relations, it represents a modest, but real, thaw. Still, the situation remains fragile. Since the suspension, signs of misaligned expectations have emerged between Seoul and Pyongyang. Without careful management, this early trust-building gesture could quickly unravel.

One potential flashpoint is the Sept. 19 Comprehensive Military Agreement, or CMA, of 2018. Media outlets and political voices, especially those aligned with the ruling bloc, have framed the loudspeaker suspension as a precursor to reviving the CMA. Editorials have already begun anticipating its restoration, treating it as an inevitable next step.

But this risks outrunning reality. The CMA, signed during the inter-Korean summit, called for halting hostile acts and creating buffer zones on land, sea, and air.

Yet, its official title, The Military Agreement for the Implementation of the Historic Panmunjom Declaration, reveals its deeper purpose: it was designed to fulfill a vision of peaceful reunification grounded in the belief that North and South Korea are one people.

That vision no longer holds in Pyongyang. Since late 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has publicly redefined the inter-Korean relationship, declaring the South a hostile separate state and moving to erase concepts of national unity and reunification. Agreeing now to restore the CMA would directly contradict this new position, placing Pyongyang in a serious ideological bind.

Lee's desire to de-escalate tensions is understandable, and the CMA may appear an obvious vehicle for progress. But little suggests that Pyongyang shares this view. Even if North Korea were to agree in principle, past experience has shown such agreements can be unilaterally revoked. Without mutual trust or enforceable mechanisms, Seoul risks repeating a cycle of hope followed by disillusionment.

Despite these uncertainties, the Lee administration's move deserves credit. The suspension of the loudspeakers has opened a rare window-an opportunity to recalibrate a dangerously strained relationship. But instead of rushing to revive an agreement that may no longer reflect the current political landscape, Seoul would be better served by exploring alternative paths.

One promising option is humanitarian cooperation, specifically assistance programs targeting child health in North Korea. Unlike large-scale economic aid, such efforts are less likely to trigger accusations of appeasement from domestic opponents. Nor do they conflict with Pyongyang's shift away from inter-Korean nationalism, as they frame cooperation in universal, human terms.

South Korea already has significant experience with child-focused humanitarian work in Africa and Southeast Asia. By partnering with international organizations like UNICEF, Seoul could extend similar efforts northward, bypassing political pitfalls while demonstrating goodwill. Even small-scale cooperation in nutrition or pediatric medicine could help reopen dialogue channels under the broader umbrella of humanitarian values.

In a region plagued by mutual suspicion, such modest steps demand both creativity and courage. The deadlock on the Korean Peninsula will not be broken by rhetoric or idealism alone. It requires a new strategy-grounded in realism, sensitive to changing dynamics in Pyongyang, and rooted in moral clarity.

Perhaps, by shifting the focus from geopolitics to human needs, Seoul and Pyongyang can begin to chart a new course. After all, spring does not come all at once. It arrives with the first swallow, and only later in full bloom.

Nohsok Choi is the former chief editor of the Kyunghyang Shinmun and former Paris correspondent. He currently serves as president of the Kyunghyang Shinmun Alumni Association, president of the Korean Media & Culture Forum, and CEO of YouTube channel One World TV.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Israel-Iran war could be last crusade against state-sponsored violence
Voices // 4 hours ago
Israel-Iran war could be last crusade against state-sponsored violence
June 18 (UPI) -- Is the war between Israel and Iran possibly the last crusade against state-sponsored religious violence and radical Islam?
Jewish student opinion remains divided after Oct. 7 attacks
Voices // 21 hours ago
Jewish student opinion remains divided after Oct. 7 attacks
June 17 (UPI) -- Jewish students across U.S. campuses express a wide range of emotions and perspectives in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks and ensuing conflict.
Federal research cuts will only make misinformation worse
Voices // 1 day ago
Federal research cuts will only make misinformation worse
Research on misinformation and disinformation has become the latest casualty of the Trump administration's restructuring of federal research priorities.
Army's patriotic image falls flat with Gen Z amid gun violence fears
Voices // 4 days ago
Army's patriotic image falls flat with Gen Z amid gun violence fears
June 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Army's image of power and flag-waving rings false to Gen Z weary of gun violence -- and long-term recruitment numbers show it.
Dementia may cloud money judgement, study finds
Voices // 5 days ago
Dementia may cloud money judgement, study finds
June 12 (UPI) -- Older adults with dementia misjudge their financial skills -- which may make them more vulnerable to fraud, new research finds.
Posse comitatus, or America beware
Voices // 1 week ago
Posse comitatus, or America beware
June 10 (UPI) -- For good or ill reasons, few Americans are aware of the Latin phrase posse comitatus and what it means.
Supportive doctors help LGBTQ patients stay healthier
Voices // 1 week ago
Supportive doctors help LGBTQ patients stay healthier
June 10 (UPI) -- LGBTQ patients stay up-to-date on preventive care when their doctors are supportive, saving money and lives throughout society.
A free and unified Korea: advancing U.S. national security interests
Voices // 1 month ago
A free and unified Korea: advancing U.S. national security interests
May 2 (UPI) -- A unified Korea supports U.S. security, power, and prosperity, says David Maxwell in this strategic policy overview.
NCAA pact to pay current, former athletes to transform college sports
Voices // 1 week ago
NCAA pact to pay current, former athletes to transform college sports
The business of college sports was upended after a federal judge approved a settlement between the National Collegiate Athletic Conference and former college athletes Friday. Here's what it means.
Data fail to support Trump's justifications for latest travel ban
Voices // 1 week ago
Data fail to support Trump's justifications for latest travel ban
President Donald Trump's new travel ban, like the earlier ones, will not significantly improve national security and public safety in the United States.

Trending Stories

Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
Judge expands order against Trump administration's passport gender policy
Judge expands order against Trump administration's passport gender policy

Follow Us