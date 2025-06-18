A fragile opening for peace on the Korean Peninsula

The North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone is seen from Ganghwa in South Korea. Both South Korea and North Korea have suspended broadcasts into the other's land via large loudspeakers. File Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- A Korean proverb cautions against premature conclusions: "One swallow does not make a spring." Still, the return of a swallow after a long winter does stir hope. In that spirit, we might say: Spring follows the swallow.

On June 11, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea from the border zone. These broadcasts -- resumed under the previous Yoon Suk-yeol administration in response to the North's provocative launch of waste-laden balloons -- have long served as a barometer of inter-Korean tensions.

Lee's move marks a symbolic departure from confrontation and signals a renewed emphasis on engagement. Presidential spokeswoman Kang You-jeong described the decision as reflecting the new government's "commitment to rebuilding trust and securing peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Importantly, the administration used the term "suspension" rather than "termination," implying flexibility. The nuanced language offers an olive branch to Pyongyang, while hedging against domestic criticism from conservative quarters.

In this light, the loudspeakers -- once emblematic of hostility -- have taken on a new role: a diplomatic overture under Lee's progressive administration.

Remarkably, North Korea responded the very next day by halting its own loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the South. For the first time in years, both sides have simultaneously turned down the volume -- a delicate, yet hopeful, signal of potential dialogue.

Two elements stand out in this development. First is the speed and decisiveness of Lee's action. The suspension came just one week into his term, surprising even his supporters. Though Lee had pledged this during his campaign, prioritizing it so early --despite likely conservative backlash -- suggests deliberate, strategic intent.

Second is the unexpected speed of North Korea's response. Even among North Korean defectors in the South, that raised eyebrows. Typically, decisions that require the approval of Kim Jong-un move slowly through North Korea's rigid command structure. That Pyongyang reacted within 24 hours is highly unusual, suggesting either a genuine desire for de-escalation or prior, quiet coordination.

Either way, this is not a negative signal. In the prolonged freeze of inter-Korean relations, it represents a modest, but real, thaw. Still, the situation remains fragile. Since the suspension, signs of misaligned expectations have emerged between Seoul and Pyongyang. Without careful management, this early trust-building gesture could quickly unravel.

One potential flashpoint is the Sept. 19 Comprehensive Military Agreement, or CMA, of 2018. Media outlets and political voices, especially those aligned with the ruling bloc, have framed the loudspeaker suspension as a precursor to reviving the CMA. Editorials have already begun anticipating its restoration, treating it as an inevitable next step.

But this risks outrunning reality. The CMA, signed during the inter-Korean summit, called for halting hostile acts and creating buffer zones on land, sea, and air.

Yet, its official title, The Military Agreement for the Implementation of the Historic Panmunjom Declaration, reveals its deeper purpose: it was designed to fulfill a vision of peaceful reunification grounded in the belief that North and South Korea are one people.

That vision no longer holds in Pyongyang. Since late 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has publicly redefined the inter-Korean relationship, declaring the South a hostile separate state and moving to erase concepts of national unity and reunification. Agreeing now to restore the CMA would directly contradict this new position, placing Pyongyang in a serious ideological bind.

Lee's desire to de-escalate tensions is understandable, and the CMA may appear an obvious vehicle for progress. But little suggests that Pyongyang shares this view. Even if North Korea were to agree in principle, past experience has shown such agreements can be unilaterally revoked. Without mutual trust or enforceable mechanisms, Seoul risks repeating a cycle of hope followed by disillusionment.

Despite these uncertainties, the Lee administration's move deserves credit. The suspension of the loudspeakers has opened a rare window-an opportunity to recalibrate a dangerously strained relationship. But instead of rushing to revive an agreement that may no longer reflect the current political landscape, Seoul would be better served by exploring alternative paths.

One promising option is humanitarian cooperation, specifically assistance programs targeting child health in North Korea. Unlike large-scale economic aid, such efforts are less likely to trigger accusations of appeasement from domestic opponents. Nor do they conflict with Pyongyang's shift away from inter-Korean nationalism, as they frame cooperation in universal, human terms.

South Korea already has significant experience with child-focused humanitarian work in Africa and Southeast Asia. By partnering with international organizations like UNICEF, Seoul could extend similar efforts northward, bypassing political pitfalls while demonstrating goodwill. Even small-scale cooperation in nutrition or pediatric medicine could help reopen dialogue channels under the broader umbrella of humanitarian values.

In a region plagued by mutual suspicion, such modest steps demand both creativity and courage. The deadlock on the Korean Peninsula will not be broken by rhetoric or idealism alone. It requires a new strategy-grounded in realism, sensitive to changing dynamics in Pyongyang, and rooted in moral clarity.

Perhaps, by shifting the focus from geopolitics to human needs, Seoul and Pyongyang can begin to chart a new course. After all, spring does not come all at once. It arrives with the first swallow, and only later in full bloom.

Nohsok Choi is the former chief editor of the Kyunghyang Shinmun and former Paris correspondent. He currently serves as president of the Kyunghyang Shinmun Alumni Association, president of the Korean Media & Culture Forum, and CEO of YouTube channel One World TV.