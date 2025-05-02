A free and unified Korea: advancing U.S. national security interests

U.S. soldiers participate in a joint river-crossing exercise with South Korean troops as part of the Freedom Shield 25 training exercise, in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province, South Korea, in March. File photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- Introduction

The pursuit of a free and unified Korea is not merely a regional aspiration, but a strategic imperative that aligns with the United States' core national security interests. In evaluating this policy direction, it is essential to address the criteria outlined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio:

1. Does it make America safer?

2. Does it make America stronger?

3. Does it make America more prosperous?

Supporting the Korean people's pursuit of Korean unification under a democratic government unequivocally satisfies these criteria, thereby enhancing U.S. security, strength, and prosperity.

Enhancing American safety

A unified Korea under a democratic regime would significantly bolster U.S. national security by eliminating the persistent threat posed by North Korea's nuclear ambitions. For decades, the Kim family regime has engaged in political warfare and blackmail diplomacy, aiming to dominate the Korean Peninsula to ensure its survival. Despite various diplomatic efforts, North Korea has steadfastly advanced its nuclear weapons program, posing a direct threat to regional stability and U.S. interests, to include the U.S. homeland.

This strategic assumption is clear: North Korea will never negotiate away its nuclear capabilities as long as the Kim family regime remains in power. Therefore, the path to denuclearization lies through unification. By supporting the Korean people's pursuit of a free and unified Korea, the U.S. can address the root cause of the nuclear threat. A unified Korea would inherently lead to the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear arsenal, thereby reducing the risk of nuclear proliferation and potential conflict.

Moreover, a unified Korea would likely lead to a more stable Northeast Asia, diminishing the chances of military confrontations that could draw in the United States. The presence of a democratic Korea would serve as a deterrent against aggressive actions from neighboring adversaries, thereby contributing to regional and global security.

Strengthening American power

America's strength is amplified through a silk web of robust alliances and the promotion of democratic values. A unified Korea, aligned with U.S. interests, would serve as a formidable ally in a strategically vital region. This alliance would enhance the United States' geopolitical influence in Asia, providing a counterbalance to adversarial powers such as China and Russia.

The U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance has been a cornerstone of regional stability. A unified Korea would not only preserve but also strengthen this alliance, facilitating greater military and economic cooperation. This partnership would enable the U.S. to project power more effectively in the Indo-Pacific, ensuring that American interests are safeguarded.

Furthermore, the integration of North Korea into a unified Korea would necessitate significant security sector reforms. The U.S. can play a pivotal role in assisting these reforms, ensuring that the unified Korean military is capable, professional, and aligned with international norms. Such collaboration would enhance interoperability between U.S. and Korean forces, thereby strengthening collective defense capabilities.

Promoting American prosperity

Economic prosperity is intrinsically linked to stable and open markets. A unified Korea would transform the North's stagnant economy, opening new avenues for trade and investment. The reconstruction and development of the North would create opportunities for American businesses in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, and consumer goods.

Additionally, a unified Korea would serve as a gateway to broader regional markets, facilitating increased economic integration and cooperation. This economic dynamism would not only benefit Korea but also contribute to global economic growth, from which the U.S. stands to gain substantially.

The stabilization of the Korean Peninsula would also lead to reduced defense expenditures for the U.S. Currently, significant resources are allocated to deter North Korean aggression. A unified and peaceful Korea would allow the U.S. to reallocate these resources to other pressing needs, thereby optimizing defense spending.

Strategic recommendations

To realize the vision of a free and unified Korea, the United States should consider the following strategic actions:

1. Adopt a human rights-upfront approach: Emphasize the importance of human rights in all engagements with North Korea. By highlighting the regime's human rights abuses, the U.S. can delegitimize the Kim family's rule and empower the North Korean populace to seek change.

2. Implement a comprehensive information campaign: Utilize information dissemination to educate North Koreans about their universal rights and the realities beyond their borders. Access to information can serve as a catalyst for internal transformation, undermining the regime's control over its citizens.

3. Support for the 8.15 Unification Doctrine: Back South Korea's 8.15 Unification Doctrine, which advocates for unification based on the principles of freedom, peace, and prosperity. U.S. support can lend credibility and momentum to this initiative, fostering a conducive environment for unification.

4. Enhance military readiness and deterrence: Maintain a robust military presence and readiness on the Korean Peninsula to deter potential aggression. This posture not only ensures immediate security but also signals a long-term commitment to the region's stability.

5. Engage in multilateral diplomacy: Collaborate with regional stakeholders, including China and Japan, to build a consensus on the benefits of a unified Korea. Multilateral support can alleviate regional apprehensions and contribute to a peaceful unification process.

Conclusion

The pursuit of a free and unified Korea is a strategic endeavor that aligns with the United States' national security interests. By addressing the criteria of American safety, strength, and prosperity, this policy direction offers a comprehensive solution to the challenges posed by the current North Korean regime. Through deliberate and sustained efforts, the U.S. can play a pivotal role in facilitating a unified Korea, thereby enhancing regional stability and securing a more prosperous future for both nations.

David Maxwell is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Colonel who has spent more than 30 years in the Asia Pacific region. He specializes in Northeast Asian security affairs and irregular, unconventional and political warfare. He is vice president of the Center for Asia Pacific Strategy and a senior fellow at the Global Peace Foundation. After he retired, he became associate director of the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University. He is on the board of directors of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea and the OSS Society and is the editor at large for the Small Wars Journal.