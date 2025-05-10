Voices
May 10, 2025 / 4:01 PM

America the Beautiful: Remembering the heritage of freedom of faith, conscience and belief for all

By Hanako Ikeno
Share with X
In a local community park in Shoreline, WA, a gathering of an Ethiopian Orthodox Community to commemorate the birth of St. Mary on the first day of the Coptic month of Bashans which falls on May 9. Photo courtesy Hanako Ikeno
In a local community park in Shoreline, WA, a gathering of an Ethiopian Orthodox Community to commemorate the birth of St. Mary on the first day of the Coptic month of Bashans which falls on May 9. Photo courtesy Hanako Ikeno

May 10 (UPI) -- May 9th, my children and I brought our balls and bikes to the neighborhood park on the perfect spring afternoon. Cotton candy clouds dotted the clear blue sky, the sun shined warmly and a small breeze gracefully shook birch leaves.

The park has an amphitheater. In the summer, it hosts open concerts in the evenings, sometimes families gather for big picnics. I've seen weddings held there, as the park is right behind the town courthouse.

Today, a sea of people covered the amphitheater lawn in concentric semicircles: grandmothers, mothers, grandfathers, fathers, teenagers, little toddlers and babies. They were dressed in translucent, pure white, cotton shawls. It was as if the clouds had come down to earth.

Looking closer, we saw colorful variations under their traditional white shawl. Some wore full white wrap-around dresses and white button down shirts decorated with crosses. Some women wore bright orange, green and yellow dresses under their pure white shawls. Some of the younger boys wore sweatshirts and khakis, an ensemble they completed with their white shawl wrapped around their shoulders.

Together, they raised their voices in prayer and song -- openly carrying out a worship service in the local park.

Later, my son played a pick up basketball game with a few of the boys. They explained that it was "Mother Mary's Birthday." May 9th, Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate the Nativity of the Virgin Mary, Lideta Maryam.

I was moved to witness this sight. What a beautiful nation I live in.

Here, in this nation families can openly and safely carry on the traditions, garments, and faith from their home country, and pass them down to their children.

This nation is built on layers and layers of immigrants from around the world, people seeking to raise their families in peace, to pursue opportunity, to live with dignity with their fundamental freedoms and rights safeguarded and honored.

I come from Flushing Queens. Nestled next to the Margret Carmen Green in downtown Flushing is the Bowne House. The unassuming house is the historical site where the Flushing Remonstrance was signed in 1657.

The Remonstrance was a citizen declaration standing up for the freedom of worship and assembly for all, "Jews, Turks, Egyptians," "Presbyterian, Independent, Baptist or Quaker." Today, the neighborhoods around Parsons Boulevard would make the signers proud.

A Catholic Church, the Free Synagogue of Flushing, the Hindu Temple Society, a Russian Orthodox Church, the Sheik Center of New York and the Muslim Center are just a few of the notable houses of worship that operate side by side. This is the beauty of the nation.

America the Beautiful -- from the white clad Ethiopian Orthodox Christians carrying on the traditions that they carried with them from their home country when they came here to pursue freedom and opportunity, to the Americanized versions of the faiths from the old country, the Free Synagogue and the Baptists, to those who embrace an indigenous faith, and those who choose no faith, this nation is beautiful.

From sea to shining sea, this nation protects the conscience of all people, and allows them to shine and sparkle in their unique color, and seek to live and build a nation befitting the call of our conscience to the best of our ability.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nitrous oxide recreational use linked to brain damage, sudden death, but 'laughing gas' still sold in U.S.
Voices // 1 day ago
Nitrous oxide recreational use linked to brain damage, sudden death, but 'laughing gas' still sold in U.S.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans about the ever-increasing and potentially deadly recreational use of nitrous oxide products, particularly among young people.
No matter who the next pope is, U.S. Catholics stand 'at a crossroads'
Voices // 2 days ago
No matter who the next pope is, U.S. Catholics stand 'at a crossroads'
The Conversation U.S. asked Maureen Day, a researcher at the University of Southern California who has written several books about the contemporary church, to explain what Catholicism looks like in the United States.
World giant, small organized group face showdown in Yemen
Voices // 3 days ago
World giant, small organized group face showdown in Yemen
LONDON, May 7 (UPI) -- What is happening in the Red Sea and Yemen is an extraordinary example of the geostrategic influence a relatively small organized group can have.
Even Trump-appointed judges are ruling against him
Voices // 4 days ago
Even Trump-appointed judges are ruling against him
Instead of upholding Trump administration policies, federal judges -- including those appointed by Trump -- are blocking implementation of much of the president's second-term agenda.
MMR vaccine doesn't contain 'aborted fetus debris,' as RFK Jr. claims
Voices // 5 days ago
MMR vaccine doesn't contain 'aborted fetus debris,' as RFK Jr. claims
Claims about "fetal debris" in the MMR vaccine are false, despite what health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says..
A free and unified Korea: advancing U.S. national security interests
Voices // 1 week ago
A free and unified Korea: advancing U.S. national security interests
May 2 (UPI) -- A unified Korea supports U.S. security, power, and prosperity, says David Maxwell in this strategic policy overview.
How Diana Vreeland transformed the Met Gala into fashion's biggest night
Voices // 1 week ago
How Diana Vreeland transformed the Met Gala into fashion's biggest night
May 1 (UPI) -- The Met Gala is ostensibly a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, but for many, it's when their social media feeds become awash with posts of A-list actors posing on the Met's iconic steps.
Trump casts an ominous shadow over Britain
Voices // 1 week ago
Trump casts an ominous shadow over Britain
April 30 (UPI) -- The second Trump presidency poses dire consequences for Britain and much of the world in its first 100 days.
Remembering a short-lived Jewish state in New York
Voices // 1 week ago
Remembering a short-lived Jewish state in New York
To be called Ararat, a tract of land on nearby Grand Island that was intended in 1825 to be the first autonomous Jewish city-state in almost 1,800 years.
Vietnam's environment still bears the scars of war -- and signals a dark future for Gaza, Ukraine
Voices // 1 week ago
Vietnam's environment still bears the scars of war -- and signals a dark future for Gaza, Ukraine
Fifty years later, Vietnam's degraded ecosystems and dioxin-contaminated soils and waters still reflect the long-term ecological consequences of the war.

Trending Stories

NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
On This Day: Nazis invade Low Countries to bypass France's Maginot Line
On This Day: Nazis invade Low Countries to bypass France's Maginot Line
Ghost's 'Skeleta' tops U.S. album chart
Ghost's 'Skeleta' tops U.S. album chart
Pakistan accused of violating cease-fire with India
Pakistan accused of violating cease-fire with India
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit
Soviet-era spacecraft hits ocean after 50 years in orbit

Follow Us