Trending
Voices
April 23, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Trump's policies will create Russian, Chinese strategic, economic coups

By Harlan Ullman
Share with X
U.S President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
U.S President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- If one consults any AI source such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Deepseek or Grok and asks these questions, the answers are sobering.

• Was Trump was a full-on, recruited Russian agent? The answers are highly unlikely, with moderate confidence.

• Was Trump a useful idiot/fellow traveler? The evaluations were likely to highly likely, with moderate to high confidence.

• And did Trump knowingly encourage Russian help for political gain, not to spy but for selfish reasons? The responses were likely, with high confidence.

Related

Of course, no direct hard evidence exists to substantiate these AI responses. Yet, given Trump's clear tilt toward Russia and Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine conflict, and how he dealt favorably with the Russian president during his first term, questions obviously arose. Posing the same questions vis a vis China showed no direct links to Trump.

Yet, for arguments that follow, the obvious winners of Trump's America First and other policies are Russia and China. In the case of Russia, whether that is a function of this conspiratorial view of Trump or simply a strategic miscalculation or worse is academic. Trump, for the time being, seems deposed to Russia's side in the Ukraine war.

That may change if the negotiations break down.

Moreover, Trump has challenged U.S. commitments to its friends and allies to the core. In NATO, active discussions are ongoing about an alliance without America or with a very diminished presence. One signal of future U.S. intent is whether the Supreme Allied Commander Europe will remain an American, as it has since Dwight D. Eisenhower held that position in 1949.

Similarly, in the Pacific, Asian allies are questioning strategically what the United States might or might not do in the event of a Taiwan crisis and economically how to respond to the tariffs.

The case that many allies make is why dismantle the international trading system that has worked so well for what seems to be no good reason other than Trump's dislike and disdain for trade imbalances.

Further, the argument that Trump wants manufacturing to return to America's shores defies the reality of a modern economy in which services are a mainstay and does not consider who would want to work on assembly lines and factories reminiscent of the past two centuries.

This twin assault on commitments to friends and allies and the trading system have created a golden geostrategic and geoeconomic opening for Russia and China.

NATO's recent addition of Sweden and Finland to the alliance has created a 1,400-mile problem for Russia and its shared border with Finland. And both new members challenge Moscow over control of the Baltic that is now a NATO lake, putting at risk Russia's outpost in Kaliningrad outside its borders.

But if or when the United States reduces its commitments or disengages and cuts its priorities and forces in Europe, that will nullify these strategic disadvantages. Putin is taking full advantage of this threat to NATO in his diplomatic and other overtures and reminding his neighbors of his military and nuclear forces looming in the background, despite the huge losses in Ukraine

China is a different story. Trump's trade wars with tariffs are disrupting the global economic order by introducing such huge uncertainties that unravel both stock and bond markets. That benefits China. Why? No one can predict how far or how long this trade war will last or how it will end. Meanwhile, China offers an alternative as a trading partner.

President Xi Jingping and the Chinese leadership fully comprehend the geoeconomic and strategic windows that have opened. Xi's visit to Vietnam was an example. U.S. tariffs hit Vietnam hard, as well as many other countries. The question is whether China will fill this void, replacing the United States as a partner. And China has long envisioned making the yuan the reserve currency instead of the once all-mighty dollar.

But who in the administration is worrying about these very possible tectonic strategic and economic shifts? And who, if anyone, can apply a sufficiently powerful argument to change Trump's thinking before an economic meltdown throws the United States into a recession or worse? That person is certainly not obvious.

This returns to the AI evaluation of Trump. While many will dismiss its findings that show at least a leaning toward Russia, the fact is this favoritism is not in our interests, nor NATO's. And while there is no linkage between Trump and the Chinese government, why has he given both Russia and China such an opportunity for what could be unintended strategic and economic coups? A good question.

Harlan Ullman is UPI's Arnaud deBorchgrave Distinguished Columnist, senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, chairman of a private company and principal author of the doctrine of shock and awe. His next, book co-written with General The Lord David Richards, former U.K. chief of defense and due out late next year, is The Arc of Failure: Can Decisive Strategic Thinking Transform a Dangerous World? The writer can be reached on X @harlankullman.

Latest Headlines

Stripping federal protection for clean water harms just about everyone
Voices // 20 hours ago
Stripping federal protection for clean water harms just about everyone
Communities already facing pollution and failing infrastructure can become even more vulnerable when federal protections are stripped away.
Pope Francis tried to change the Catholic Church for women, with mixed success
Voices // 1 day ago
Pope Francis tried to change the Catholic Church for women, with mixed success
Changes during Pope Francis' tenure changes barely scratched the surface of securing full equality for women in the Catholic Church.
Francis a pope who cared deeply for the poor, opened up the Catholic Church
Voices // 1 day ago
Francis a pope who cared deeply for the poor, opened up the Catholic Church
The changes Francis brought to the papacy were more than skin deep. He opened the church to the outside world in ways none of his predecessors had done before.
Indicators of alien life may have been found -- what the new research means
Voices // 4 days ago
Indicators of alien life may have been found -- what the new research means
A new research paper in the Astrophysical Journal suggests that Cambridge scientists have managed to find emissions from bacteria or other tiny organisms in space, but it doesn't confirm alien life.
If international students stay home, the U.S. economy will suffer greatly
Voices // 5 days ago
If international students stay home, the U.S. economy will suffer greatly
If these global scholars stay home because of fears of action against them by the Trump administration, that's bad economic news for cities and towns across the United States.
NATO perhaps faces its biggest crossroads
Voices // 1 week ago
NATO perhaps faces its biggest crossroads
April 16 (UPI) -- The bond that was the irreplaceable glue for the NATO alliance is not only being eroded, but it also is being removed.
History shows tariffs like Trump's come with painful pitfalls
Voices // 1 week ago
History shows tariffs like Trump's come with painful pitfalls
History shows that tariffs to revive U.S. manufacturing, reclaim jobs and counter allegedly unfair trade practices rarely succeed. In today's interconnected world, they're more likely to provoke painful retaliation.
Social Security's trust fund could be depleted sooner than expected
Voices // 1 week ago
Social Security's trust fund could be depleted sooner than expected
Within a decade, Social Security could run short on funds to pay the full benefits Americans are counting on.
AI-generated images can exploit how your mind works
Voices // 1 week ago
AI-generated images can exploit how your mind works
With my understanding of how people process images and notice -− or don't notice -− detail, it's not surprising to me that people aren't tuning in to the fact that many images are AI-generated.
Think twice before using shorthand like 'thx' and 'k' in your texts
Voices // 1 week ago
Think twice before using shorthand like 'thx' and 'k' in your texts
As we gathered data, surveyed people and set up experiments, it became clear that those tiny shortcuts -- sometimes hailed as a hallmark of efficient communication -- undermine relationships instead of simplifying them.

Trending Stories

White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
Microscopic plastic levels far higher in those who suffer strokes, study finds
Microscopic plastic levels far higher in those who suffer strokes, study finds
'Song Sung Blue' gets first look image, Christmas release date
'Song Sung Blue' gets first look image, Christmas release date
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef play 'presidents of tech' in 'Mountainhead' teaser
Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef play 'presidents of tech' in 'Mountainhead' teaser

Follow Us