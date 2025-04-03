Is there a way out of South Korea's political impasse? An interview with Rev. Jin-Hong Kim

Rev. Kim Jin-hong discusses changes to bolster the Korean conservative movement. Photo by Youngjun Kim/UPI

April 3 (UPI) -- In South Korea, opposition to the impeachment of President Yoon has spread surprisingly rapidly, with strong participation from young people in their 20s and 30s. As growing dissatisfaction with the limitations of traditional conservative forces mounts, new patriotic civic groups and university organizations with conservative leanings are emerging, seeking a path that transcends the current dysfunctional political divide. Amid this shifting landscape, Rev. Kim Jin-hong's thought leadership has been hugely influential. Rev. Kim is not merely a pastor within his denomination but a figure who has actively upheld conservative values in response to contemporary challenges, guided by Christian principles and beliefs. As a leader of the New Right movement, he has long emphasized the necessity of civic activism rooted in liberal democracy and conservative ideals. To address the crises facing South Korean society, he has put forward a conservative political philosophy that integrates faith with action. Advertisement Advertisement

His ideas and activities extend beyond political positioning, offering profound insights into Korea's national identity and future. Rev. Kim spoke with UPI about how the convictions animating the new movement can be translated into real-world political and social change.

The Challenges and Reflections of South Korean Conservatism

Rev. Kim acknowledges that a healthy democracy thrives on the coexistence of both conservative and progressive forces. However, he argues that South Korea's conservative bloc has become complacent over time.

"The conservative establishment has relied too heavily on the U.S.-South Korea alliance and corporate-led economic growth without fully embracing its own responsibilities," he asserts.

According to Rev. Kim, the conservative movement has failed in five key areas:

Intellectual Investment: There has been a neglect of academic research and ideological study. Complacency: Many conservatives have enjoyed the benefits of their position without making necessary sacrifices. Lack of Vigilance: Despite the presence of North Korea as a hostile regime, conservatives have failed to maintain a sense of urgency. Leadership Development: There has been an inadequate effort to nurture future leaders who uphold conservative values. Failure to Counter Leftist Expansion: While left-wing forces have successfully embedded themselves in key institutions, including the media, judiciary, and civil society, conservatives have been passive observers.

Advertisement

The Possibility of a Conservative Revival

Discussing the political shifts following President Yoon Suk-Yeol's imposition of martial law, Rev. Kim remains optimistic.

"If the patriotic conservative movement can secure strong leadership, it has the potential to shift the political landscape," he says. He highlights the growing engagement of young people and Christian communities in defending liberal democracy as a promising development.

However, he warns that the conservative camp currently lacks the organizational capability and political imagination necessary to harness this momentum. Addressing these deficiencies, he argues, is the most urgent task at hand.

Uniting the Conservative Movement: The Liberal Democratic Citizens' Assembly

One of the most pressing challenges facing South Korean conservatism is internal fragmentation.

"Conservative groups each have their own distinct identities, which makes unity difficult. However, rallying around a shared objective is crucial," Rev. Kim explains.

To facilitate this, he has spearheaded the formation of the Liberal Democratic Citizens' Assembly, an alliance of organizations committed to liberal democracy, regardless of religious or policy differences. He outlines five core values that conservatives must champion:

Political Liberal Democracy Open Market Economy Social Welfare Human Rights and Dignity Rule of Law

He emphasizes that while these principles align with Christian values, the movement must not be defined by religious identity. Instead, he advocates for an inclusive approach that welcomes individuals and organizations from all backgrounds who support the fundamental principles of liberal democracy.

Advertisement

Training the Next Generation of Leaders: The Korean Youth Political Academy

Rev. Kim believes that sustaining democracy requires three essential steps: awareness, organization, and mobilization. He sees the 2030 generation as a key player in defending South Korea's democratic future. To this end, he is launching the Korean Youth Political Academy, an initiative aimed at providing systematic education for young activists committed to democratic values.

"By training young leaders who have voluntarily joined the movement, we can cultivate the talent necessary to lead a unified Korea in the future," he explains.

Furthermore, he stresses the importance of strengthening ties between the conservative political establishment and grassroots movements to expand political influence effectively.

The Evolution of South Korea's Pro-Democracy Movement

Rev. Kim traces a significant shift in South Korea's pro-democracy movement since the 1980 Gwangju Uprising. He notes that in the 1970s, democratic activism largely aimed to uphold the principles enshrined in South Korea's Constitution. However, from the 1980s onward, North Korean-aligned elements gained influence within the movement, leading to an increasing embrace of socialist and communist ideologies.

"In 1987, pro-North Korean forces had taken control of student councils at 187 universities nationwide, facilitating the widespread dissemination of leftist ideologies across South Korean society," he explains. Meanwhile, conservatives failed to offer a compelling counter-narrative, ultimately losing political dominance.

Advertisement

Strategic Direction for the Future of Conservatism

To regain prominence, Rev. Kim insists that South Korea's conservative movement must prioritize civic political engagement over traditional party politics. "The New Right Movement attempted to foster conservative grassroots activism, but it lacked organizational sustainability," he acknowledges. This time, he is determined to establish a more durable coalition by integrating established conservative forces with younger activists.

He particularly highlights the need to bridge the divide between existing conservative factions-including those centered around Rev. Kwang-Hoon Jun's Gwanghwamun movement, which has been safeguarding Gwanghwamun Square for last 7 years and the Save Korea movement, which has a strong youth and regional presence. Rather than forcing a complete merger, he advocates a strategy that allows different groups to operate autonomously while collaborating toward shared objectives.

Rev. Kim also underscores the importance of engaging beyond traditional conservative circles, initiating dialogues with Buddhist monks, Catholic priests, and even opposition politicians to build a broader coalition.

Despite South Korea's current political turbulence, Rev. Kim remains hopeful. "There is a renewed movement to protect liberal democracy and uphold the principles of the Constitution. If we systematically organize and develop this movement, a significant political shift is entirely possible," he asserts.

Advertisement