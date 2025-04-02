Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 2, 2025 / 9:39 AM

Trump's new tariffs another step toward his day of reckoning

By Harlan Ullman
Share with X
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 6, pausing tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico until Wednesday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 6, pausing tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico until Wednesday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Wednesday is the day that Donald Trump's tariff scheme should go into effect. Possibly it shall if the president is not using tariffs for negotiations or other intentions. Or perhaps the president has additional motives. And Thursday could be the day of reckoning.

Regardless, the threat and uncertainty of impending tariffs have shaken markets and rattled investors. But beyond this one area, the Trump administration in 10 weeks has moved forward with remarkable speed across many areas.

Advertisement

Having spent last week in Paris and met with a number of old and new hands, the reactions abroad especially to the infamous Signal conference call before the Yemen strikes and the disparaging of NATO and Europe could not be more negative.

How could this turn of events have happened so rapidly since Trump became president? These examples of MAD -- massive attacks of disruption -- re stunning in the extreme and cross virtually all international and domestic boundaries. Would any of them in such a short time frame been predictable?

Advertisement

First, Trump learned a great deal during his initial presidency. Scholars may debate that in his own idiosyncratic way, Trump was better prepared for a second term than his predecessors. And that he has moved so quickly to implement his plans is evidence.

Second, whether or not the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 was Trump's blueprint, much of what it proposed reflected the president's thinking. And his nominees, no matter how controversial, conformed to his plans for governing.

Third, he maintained his brain trust. Senior adviser and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller has been with Trump for years. During four years in the wilderness after losing in 2016, the team had ample opportunity to refine and expand its thinking and views on governing.

Fourth, despite its gold toilets and other garish displays of wealth, Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., took on the role of a super salon at which the ex-president held court. An invitation was seen as a reward. Indeed, it is hard to recall any other presidential residence having been used as a political tool. Not only that. Because Trump made no effort to separate himself from other members and residents, the place had a special appeal in terms of public relations.

Advertisement

Fifth, Trump is a great showman. He was able to refine his acts accordingly using much of America's passion for sports and other events at which he would appear and dominate proceedings. From wrestling championships to NASCAR racing events, Trump was the people's president in action, observing and congratulating winners. And frequent appearances on Fox News helped.

Last, by having events televised from the White House, Trump dominated the political spectrum, crowding out the competition. Democrats may have made occasional attempts to intervene. However, Trump trumped them.

It is unclear how or when Team Trump grabbed on to common sense and used it as a weapon to drive Democrats crazy and turn them seemingly into the anti-common sense party. Transgender issues are one example. With some 80% of Americans condemning boys playing girl's sports, Democrats decided to back the 20%.

Still, the consequences of the Trump initiatives are turning against him. The Signal conference call on the Red Sea bombing mission against the Houthis had Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic Magazine's editor-in-chief, incredibly dialed in. Worse, Trump's Cabinet officers lied in dismissing the event as trivial. Ask our closest allies their views and whether they will trust us with sensitive intelligence.

Advertisement

The tariffs will hit and hurt a majority of Americans. Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency is inadvertently following the first law of counterterrorism: kill one; create 10 more. By its heavy handed tactics, Musk is doing just that.

The efforts to bring peace to Israel and Gaza were noble. Tragically and predictably, failure seemed likely. Ukraine is an IED -- an improvised explosive device. Here, Trump has double-trapped himself.

He cannot control Russian President Vlsdimir Putin. While Trump has humiliated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv will not agree to terms that make Russia the arbiter of Ukraine's future. And Trump may be losing confidence in Putin.

Over the weekend, the president was unhappy with the lack of Russian progress and complained, "I am pissed!" How that translates into Russian remains to be seen. But, because of the unprecedented pace of change and disruption, Trump is in trouble.

On the current course, a day of reckoning is inevitable. Then what?

Harlan Ullman is UPI's Arnaud deBorchgrave Distinguished Columnist, senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, chairman of a private companies and principal author of the doctrine of shock and awe. His next book, co-written with General The Lord David Richards, former U.K. chief of defense and due out late next year, is Arc of Failure: Can Decisive Strategic Thinking Transform a Dangerous World? The writer can be reached on X @harlankullman.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

With planned blackouts becoming more common, having cash on hand is essential
Voices // 1 day ago
With planned blackouts becoming more common, having cash on hand is essential
The switch to electronic payments is making the world less resilient in the face of increasing numbers of major natural disasters.
Physician shortages have hobbled health care for decades -− and it could get worse
Voices // 1 day ago
Physician shortages have hobbled health care for decades -− and it could get worse
For decades, experts have warned of an impending decline in the physician workforce. Now, Americans across all regions, specialties and socioeconomic backgrounds are experiencing that decline firsthand or personally.
South Korean President Yoon's impeachment process exposes dangers to free democracy, rule of law
Voices // 5 days ago
South Korean President Yoon's impeachment process exposes dangers to free democracy, rule of law
March 27 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon's declaration of martial law in December was a wake-up call for Korean citizens, especially the younger generation, to the dire and dangerous state of the country's politics.
Signal's not the place for top-secret communications, but might be right choice for you
Voices // 6 days ago
Signal's not the place for top-secret communications, but might be right choice for you
When White House defense and national security leaders discussed an attack on targets in Yemen over messaging app Signal, it raised questions about operational security and recordkeeping and national security laws.
Shutting Department of Education will not solve underlying crisis
Voices // 1 week ago
Shutting Department of Education will not solve underlying crisis
March 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has moved to close the Department of Education on the grounds that it is inefficient and unnecessary and states and parents can better guide their children's learning needs.
Trump's goal to 'un-unite' Russia, China unlikely to work and could backfire
Voices // 1 week ago
Trump's goal to 'un-unite' Russia, China unlikely to work and could backfire
If creating a fissure between Moscow and Beijing is indeed the ultimate aim, Trump's vision is both naive and shortsighted.
The U.S. won't likely lead Ukraine's postwar recovery
Voices // 1 week ago
The U.S. won't likely lead Ukraine's postwar recovery
March 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump wants Ukraine to repay the United States for helping to defend the country against Russia's invasion.
Artificial intelligence systems can hallucinate just like people
Voices // 1 week ago
Artificial intelligence systems can hallucinate just like people
Hallucinations occur when your sensory perception does not correspond to external stimuli. Technologies that rely on artificial intelligence can have hallucinations.
Trump administration seeks to starve libraries, museums of funding by shuttering this agency
Voices // 1 week ago
Trump administration seeks to starve libraries, museums of funding by shuttering this agency
The Institute of Museum and Library Services supports the nation's cultural institutions and local communities -- and much could be lost if the agency were dissolved.
Bottom line: peace or war in Ukraine?
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Bottom line: peace or war in Ukraine?
March 19 (UPI) -- Tuesday's phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to start in motion a possible cease-fire or truce. But caution is needed. And it may not work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
Late actor Val Kilmer remembered for his brilliance, sheer audacity
Late actor Val Kilmer remembered for his brilliance, sheer audacity
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement