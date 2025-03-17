At least 44 dead as tornadoes, wildfires, dust storms strike across U.S.

A mangled truck and ramp rest among the debris on the property of John Grimes in Darbun, Miss. on Sunday. Walthall County was struck by one of many tornadoes. Four people died in Darbun. Photo by Chris Todd/EPA-EFE

The North Carolina deaths included two boys who were killed when a tree fell on a trailer Sunday.

And more bad weather is forecast. On Monday, 8 million people in the western United States were under winter storm watches and warnings.

Light snow is forecast from the Northeast to the southern mid-Atlantic Coast through Tuesday evening, and over the Lower Great Lakes and Central Appalachians through late Monday afternoon.

Conversely, NBC's Al Roker said conditions would be "bone-dry," with a critical risk for fire from Denver down to San Angelo, Texas, and east to Oklahoma City. On Monday, 42 million people are under fire alerts in Great Plains and the Florida peninsula.

With clean-up beginning for some, the central and southern High Plains wereaat risk for extreme or critical fire weather Monday, the National Weather Service said.

In Oklahoma, almost 300 houses and structures were destroyed by wildfires.

About 170,000 acres in Oklahoma burned. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt promised a "post-mortem look" on the causes of the wildfires beyond the high winds and low humidity. "We think some of the power lines contributed to this," he said.

The NWS issued a Fire Weather Watch from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday in several areas, with wind gusts up to 35 to 45 mph expected to hit much of central and southwest Oklahoma. Meteorologists forecast conditions to be worse Tuesday, posing higher fire risk.

Also, the weather service issued red flag warnings in several states as high winds and low humidity raise the risk of wildfires.

"Dry and breezy weather may lead to the initiation and spread of wildfires," the weather service in Fort Worth, Texas, posted on X. "Stay weather aware and avoid activities that can lead to wildfires!"

President Donald Trump on Monday posted on Truth Social his office was "actively monitoring the severe tornadoes and storms that have impacted many states across the South and Midwest." He said the National Guard has been deployed to Arkansas.

"My administration is ready to assist state and local officials, as they help their communities to try and recover from the damage," Trump said. "Please join Melania and me in praying for everyone impacted by these terrible storms!"

Weather service field crews across the central and eastern United States conducted tornado damage surveys Sunday.

Electric companies have been restoring power. Missouri had the most outages, 20,000, by Monday afternoon, according to Poweroutage.us.

In Missouri, an EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 mph was reported Saturday.

Gov. Mike Kehoe posted on X Sunday he "had the opportunity to hear directly from Missourians who have lost so much -- but even in the face of destruction, their resilience and determination to rebuild are inspiring.

"This is a long road, but we are in this together. My team and I will continue working around the clock to get resources where they're needed most."

In Kansas, eight people died when high winds and a dust storm caused a collision on Interstate 70 that involved at least 71 vehicles, Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman said.

We're working as fast as we can to get the interstate open. Vehicles involved is now up to 71. The special number that has been set up for loved ones is 785-827-4437. We also would like to express our sincere condolences to all the loved ones who were affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/uopVL7j1IY— Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 15, 2025

In Texas, blowing dirt and wildfire smoke caused multiple car crashes Friday. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Cindy Barkley told USA Today that nearly 40 vehicles were involved in a Randall County, though no life-threatening injuries were reported.

"We had so many crashes that day, I can't even keep up," she said.

In Mississippi, Tyrene Power's home is buried under rubble after a tornado struck their home.

"You know, they say you hear a train," Power told the Clarion Ledger as she sat in a vehicle Sunday morning to stay warm outside of the remains of her destroyed home. "We heard no train. It was just the wind and then it was there."

Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said on Facebook that Taylorville "experienced significant damage due to tornadoes that struck" Sunday.

In Alabama, damage was reported in 52 of the state's 67 counties, Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed on X.

"Emergency management officials have been working hard to assess the damage brought by this weekend's storms," she wrote.

An EF-2 threw a yellow school bus onto the roof of Winterboro High School in Talladega County on Saturday.

The strongest confirmed twister was a powerful EF-4 with 190 mph winds in Jackson County, Arkansas.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders surveyed damage Friday, writing on X: "In the worst moments you see the best of Arkansans. Showing up and helping one another. Thankful to lead the greatest state in America."

In the worst moments you see the best of Arkansans. Showing up and helping one another. Thankful to lead the greatest state in America. pic.twitter.com/tPHrbPKxgg— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 16, 2025

In North Carolina, a tree fell on a trailer in Brevard, killing two boys ages 11 and 13, fire officials said Sunday.

"I am heartbroken to learn that two children were killed over the weekend due to severe weather. May their memories be a blessing," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein wrote in a Monday post on X.

Nearly 1,100 flights nationwide were canceled Friday and Saturday during a peak period because of spring break for schools. On Monday afternoon, FlightAware showed 524 cancellations Monday.