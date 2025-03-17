Trending
Advertisement
Voices
March 17, 2025 / 3:48 PM

At least 44 dead as tornadoes, wildfires, dust storms strike across U.S.

By Allen Cone
A mangled truck and ramp rest among the debris on the property of John Grimes in Darbun, Miss. on Sunday. Walthall County was struck by one of many tornadoes. Four people died in Darbun. Photo by Chris Todd/EPA-EFE
A mangled truck and ramp rest among the debris on the property of John Grimes in Darbun, Miss. on Sunday. Walthall County was struck by one of many tornadoes. Four people died in Darbun. Photo by Chris Todd/EPA-EFE

March 17 (UPI) -- National Guard and National Weather Service crews were dispatched to the central and eastern United States some 52 tornadoes and wildfires killed at least 44 people over the weekend.

Weather-related deaths were reported in eight states by Accuweather.com: 12 in Missouri; eight in Kansas; six in Mississippi, four in Texas, four in Oklahoma, four in North Carolina, three in Arkansas; and three in Alabama.

Advertisement

The North Carolina deaths included two boys who were killed when a tree fell on a trailer Sunday.

And more bad weather is forecast. On Monday, 8 million people in the western United States were under winter storm watches and warnings.

Related

Light snow is forecast from the Northeast to the southern mid-Atlantic Coast through Tuesday evening, and over the Lower Great Lakes and Central Appalachians through late Monday afternoon.

Conversely, NBC's Al Roker said conditions would be "bone-dry," with a critical risk for fire from Denver down to San Angelo, Texas, and east to Oklahoma City. On Monday, 42 million people are under fire alerts in Great Plains and the Florida peninsula.

Advertisement

With clean-up beginning for some, the central and southern High Plains wereaat risk for extreme or critical fire weather Monday, the National Weather Service said.

In Oklahoma, almost 300 houses and structures were destroyed by wildfires.

About 170,000 acres in Oklahoma burned. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt promised a "post-mortem look" on the causes of the wildfires beyond the high winds and low humidity. "We think some of the power lines contributed to this," he said.

The NWS issued a Fire Weather Watch from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday in several areas, with wind gusts up to 35 to 45 mph expected to hit much of central and southwest Oklahoma. Meteorologists forecast conditions to be worse Tuesday, posing higher fire risk.

Also, the weather service issued red flag warnings in several states as high winds and low humidity raise the risk of wildfires.

"Dry and breezy weather may lead to the initiation and spread of wildfires," the weather service in Fort Worth, Texas, posted on X. "Stay weather aware and avoid activities that can lead to wildfires!"

President Donald Trump on Monday posted on Truth Social his office was "actively monitoring the severe tornadoes and storms that have impacted many states across the South and Midwest." He said the National Guard has been deployed to Arkansas.

Advertisement

"My administration is ready to assist state and local officials, as they help their communities to try and recover from the damage," Trump said. "Please join Melania and me in praying for everyone impacted by these terrible storms!"

Weather service field crews across the central and eastern United States conducted tornado damage surveys Sunday.

Electric companies have been restoring power. Missouri had the most outages, 20,000, by Monday afternoon, according to Poweroutage.us.

In Missouri, an EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 mph was reported Saturday.

Gov. Mike Kehoe posted on X Sunday he "had the opportunity to hear directly from Missourians who have lost so much -- but even in the face of destruction, their resilience and determination to rebuild are inspiring.

"This is a long road, but we are in this together. My team and I will continue working around the clock to get resources where they're needed most."

In Kansas, eight people died when high winds and a dust storm caused a collision on Interstate 70 that involved at least 71 vehicles, Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman said.

In Texas, blowing dirt and wildfire smoke caused multiple car crashes Friday. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Cindy Barkley told USA Today that nearly 40 vehicles were involved in a Randall County, though no life-threatening injuries were reported.

"We had so many crashes that day, I can't even keep up," she said.

In Mississippi, Tyrene Power's home is buried under rubble after a tornado struck their home.

"You know, they say you hear a train," Power told the Clarion Ledger as she sat in a vehicle Sunday morning to stay warm outside of the remains of her destroyed home. "We heard no train. It was just the wind and then it was there."

Advertisement

Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said on Facebook that Taylorville "experienced significant damage due to tornadoes that struck" Sunday.

In Alabama, damage was reported in 52 of the state's 67 counties, Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed on X.

"Emergency management officials have been working hard to assess the damage brought by this weekend's storms," she wrote.

An EF-2 threw a yellow school bus onto the roof of Winterboro High School in Talladega County on Saturday.

The strongest confirmed twister was a powerful EF-4 with 190 mph winds in Jackson County, Arkansas.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders surveyed damage Friday, writing on X: "In the worst moments you see the best of Arkansans. Showing up and helping one another. Thankful to lead the greatest state in America."

In North Carolina, a tree fell on a trailer in Brevard, killing two boys ages 11 and 13, fire officials said Sunday.

Advertisement

"I am heartbroken to learn that two children were killed over the weekend due to severe weather. May their memories be a blessing," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein wrote in a Monday post on X.

Nearly 1,100 flights nationwide were canceled Friday and Saturday during a peak period because of spring break for schools. On Monday afternoon, FlightAware showed 524 cancellations Monday.

Latest Headlines

U.S. military has cared about climate change since dawn of Cold War -- for good reason
Voices // 4 hours ago
U.S. military has cared about climate change since dawn of Cold War -- for good reason
Documents from the 1950s and 1960s show how the Pentagon poured support into climate and cold-region research to boost the national defense.
Big cuts at Education Department's civil rights office will impact vulnerable students for years
Voices // 3 days ago
Big cuts at Education Department's civil rights office will impact vulnerable students for years
The latest cuts further compound funding and staffing shortages that have plagued the Office of Civil Rights. The effects of these changes on the most vulnerable public school students will likely be felt for many years.
Refugee resettlement in U.S. creates major positive impact
Voices // 4 days ago
Refugee resettlement in U.S. creates major positive impact
Refugees haven't been welcome in the United States since the first day of President Donald Trump's second term, when he signed an executive order suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 90 days.
Three-war hat trick: An impossible delusion of Trump's?
Voices // 5 days ago
Three-war hat trick: An impossible delusion of Trump's?
March 12 (UPI) -- For his next magic trick, President Donald Trump is determined to end three wars: one is in Gaza, the second in Ukraine and the third a conflict with Iran. Some will argue that these are impossible delusions.
5 years of COVID-19 shows need for coordination as CDC, NIH, WHO face threats
Voices // 6 days ago
5 years of COVID-19 shows need for coordination as CDC, NIH, WHO face threats
March 11 (UPI) -- While public opinions of the CDC and the WHO shifted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, recent survey results indicate that the majority of Americans trust public health agencies at least to some degree.
1920s America, today's political climate exhibit dark parallels
Voices // 1 week ago
1920s America, today's political climate exhibit dark parallels
Today's administration policies are dark, strongly resembling how Americans felt during a pivotal decade 100 years ago, when dissatisfaction with the country led to discriminatory, hateful government policies.
South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol's release draws mixed reactions
Voices // 1 week ago
South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol's release draws mixed reactions
March 9 (UPI) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from detention 27 hours after the court ruled his arrest warrant should be canceled.
NIH funding cuts will hit red states, rural areas, underserved communities hardest
Voices // 1 week ago
NIH funding cuts will hit red states, rural areas, underserved communities hardest
The National Institutes of Health is the largest federal funder of medical research in the U.S. NIH funds drive research and innovation, leading to better understanding and treatment of diseases and improved health outco
DOGE threat: How government data could give an AI company incredible power
Voices // 1 week ago
DOGE threat: How government data could give an AI company incredible power
DOGE access to government computers has sparked fears about cybersecurity vulnerabilities and privacy violations, as well as. the potential use of the data to train a private company's artificial intelligence system.
American derangement syndrome permeates society
Voices // 1 week ago
American derangement syndrome permeates society
March 5 (UPI) -- Today, for many reasons, both government and non-governmental organizations have lost the trust and confidence of the public to the point where about three-fourths of us have no faith in these institutions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
U.S. conducts strikes into Yemen as Houthis claim attacks on aircraft carrier
U.S. conducts strikes into Yemen as Houthis claim attacks on aircraft carrier
On This Day: British evacuate Boston amid American Revolution
On This Day: British evacuate Boston amid American Revolution
Active duty airman charged with killing woman missing since August
Active duty airman charged with killing woman missing since August
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement