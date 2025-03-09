South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol's release draws mixed reactions

South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol gets out of the Presidential Security Service vehicle as he arrives at his official residence after being released from detention in Seoul on Saturday. Yonhap/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from detention, 27 hours after the court ruled his arrest warrant should be canceled. This comes 52 days since he voluntarily complied with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials regarding his detention Jan. 15. "We respect the decision of the district court and have instructed the special investigation unit to proceed with the cancellation of President Yoon's detention," the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said after Yoon was freed Saturday. Advertisement

The court pointed to procedural issues in the prosecution's case, specifically that the indictment was filed after the expiration of the detention period. It also criticized the CIO's claim of legal authority over the case.

As Yoon emerged from Uiwang Detention Center in Seoul, he was met by supporters who had gathered daily to call for his release, waving South Korean and U.S. flags while chanting his name.

Rather than immediately entering his vehicle, he acknowledged their support with waves, clenched fists and a deep bow. While his hair had grayed slightly, he appeared in good health and composed.

A large crowd also gathered near his residence to welcome him, creating a scene reminiscent of a public figure's return to prominence.

Reactions to his release were mixed. Some critics likened his demeanor to that of a triumphant general, while his supporters contrasted his resilience with that of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who once left detention in a wheelchair just seven hours after being arrested.

"There is much to learn even in detention," Yoon said, expressing gratitude for the efforts of correctional officers. He noted that he had spent time reading the Bible and reflecting on those who had been incarcerated before him.

Reaffirming his commitment to his political principles, he signaled his intent to remain engaged in public affairs.

Some commentators have interpreted Yoon's release as a significant moment in conservative politics. Conservative media figures have argued that his decision to comply with detention helped prevent potential clashes between law enforcement and his supporters, while others have framed it as a test of South Korea's legal and political institutions.

Some observers have drawn parallels between Yoon's return and U.S. President Donald Trump's comeback after his 2020 election defeat.

Supporters argue that his resolve is now stronger than when he first took office in May 2022. They also believe that alternative media has played a significant role in shaping public understanding of the political situation, with citizens becoming increasingly familiar with constitutional law and legal debates.

Historical comparisons have also been made to South Korea's first president, Syngman Rhee, and his push for direct presidential elections during the Korean War in 1952.

Some argue that the current debate over constitutional amendments, including proposals for a parliamentary system, could have significant implications for national governance. Critics of the parliamentary system caution that it could shift political influence in ways that alter South Korea's current political balance.

Within the ruling People Power Party, divisions have emerged over Yoon's return, with some factions favoring a shift toward a parliamentary system. Analysts suggest that under such a system, it would be difficult for a conservative leader like Yoon to ascend to power in the future.

They also note that South Korea's current Sixth Republic framework, established in 1987, has enabled parliamentary dominance, potentially leading to conservative presidents being impeached or forced to resign.

After the court's decision to cancel Yoon's detention, prosecutors debated whether to appeal. While Special Investigation Chief Park Se-hyun reportedly opposed dropping the case, the prosecution ultimately decided not to pursue an appeal, as legal experts suggested that a higher court would likely dismiss it.

The CIO, which had justified its investigation by alleging that Yoon's case involved charges of abuse of power linked to treason, faced scrutiny from the district court, which ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support such claims.

This has renewed discussions on the role of the CIO. Originally established under the Moon Jae-in administration to curtail prosecutorial power, the agency now faces criticism that it exceeded its authority in handling Yoon's case.

Some analysts suggest that this controversy could lead to further debates over the CIO's future and its role in South Korea's legal system.