Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Dec. 2, 2024 / 9:51 AM

Why pressure to tip might make customers less likely to return

By Sara Hanson, University of Richmond & Nathan B. Warren, BI Norwegian Business School
Digital tipping systems -- from point-of-sale devices held by employees to countertop screens that display your selection -- are changing the dynamics of tipping, often in ways that make customers feel scrutinized. Photo by Anna Tarazevich/Pexels
Digital tipping systems -- from point-of-sale devices held by employees to countertop screens that display your selection -- are changing the dynamics of tipping, often in ways that make customers feel scrutinized. Photo by Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

Have you ever hesitated at the register, uncomfortable as an employee watched you choose a tip? It's not just you. The rise of digital tipping systems -- from point-of-sale devices held by employees to countertop screens that clearly display your selection -- is changing the dynamics of tipping, often in ways that make customers feel scrutinized.

As marketing professors who study digital tipping, we wanted to find out how customers respond to this sort of "tip surveillance." So we conducted a field study analyzing 36,000 transactions and did four controlled experiments with more than 1,100 participants.

Advertisement

We compared tipping setups with less privacy -- such as when firms use handheld payment systems, when employees are facing customers, and when apps immediately show tips to employees -- with setups with more privacy, such as countertop payment systems, employees who face away from customers, and apps that disclose tips only after the service.

Advertisement

Our results were clear: High levels of surveillance are bad for business. Customers who felt watched while tipping were less likely to make a return visit or recommend a business. While privacy often made customers feel more generous and in control of their decisions, feeling scrutinized led to resentment and reduced loyalty.

Related

Interestingly, research shows that people enjoy being watched when they donate to charity. So why does tipping feel different? Perhaps because tipping isn't entirely voluntary -- it's often seen as an expectation. When customers feel pressured, they lose the sense of control that makes tipping a positive experience.

Welcome to the payment panopticon

While digital tipping can be convenient, it can also contribute to "tipflation" -- the feeling that tipping expectations have gotten out of hand. If companies want to make sure customers keep coming back, our research indicates they would do well to give customers privacy to tip.

One issue might be that some employees think watching customers closely encourages them to tip generously. We didn't find a straightforward relationship, however, between tipping privacy and tip amounts. While privacy empowers customers to tip less if they choose, we found it also often encourages them to feel more generous. These effects mean that customers tip similar amounts whether they have privacy or not.

Advertisement

For companies, striking the right balance between giving customers control and fostering generosity is crucial. A business that trains its employees to give customers privacy to tip -- and makes sure to pay those employees fairly, so they don't need to pressure customers in the first place -- will likely develop a better reputation and a more loyal customer base.

The next horizons of tipping

Tipping can be a feel-good experience, enhancing feelings of generosity and social status. It can also be a source of anxiety. And for better or worse, digital technology is changing the way we tip. Today, people tip more money, for more services, and in more places than ever before.

As businesses, customers and even politicians debate how to best integrate digital tipping into our world, our research shows the importance of thinking holistically. In our view, the focus shouldn't just be on boosting tipping revenue for employees but also on creating a positive experience for customers.

More broadly, customers, workers, businesses and society may want to consider how to create a system of tipping that protects workers' rights and dignity while guaranteeing fair pay, and that allows customers and business owners to reward employees who contribute by providing great service.The Conversation

Advertisement

Sara Hanson is an associate professor of marketing at University of Richmond. Nathan B. Warren is an associate professor of marking at BI Norwegian Business School.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

An upward spiral: How small acts of kindness, connection really can change the world
Voices // 5 days ago
An upward spiral: How small acts of kindness, connection really can change the world
Research shows that individual acts of kindness and connection can have a real impact on global change when these acts are collective.
Gen Z heads home for holidays: How to navigate evolving parent-child relationship
Voices // 6 days ago
Gen Z heads home for holidays: How to navigate evolving parent-child relationship
College students and other young adults being at home for the holidays may present new challenges in the parent-child relationship.
Militias standing by as Trump touts plans for immigrant roundup
Voices // 1 week ago
Militias standing by as Trump touts plans for immigrant roundup
President-elect Donald Trump plans to use the U.S. military to deport millions of undocumented migrants -- and some civilian militias may see it as their duty to help.
How Trump's return puzzles North Korea's elite
Voices // 1 week ago
How Trump's return puzzles North Korea's elite
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- As news of Donald Trump's re-election begins to ripple through North Korea's top echelons, surprise and curiosity are inevitable reactions among its high-ranking officials.
Gladiators were embodiment of tyranny to some ancient Romans
Voices // 1 week ago
Gladiators were embodiment of tyranny to some ancient Romans
Contrary to the "strength and honor" depicted in Hollywood films "Gladiator" and "Gladiator II," some ancient Romans considered gladiators the embodiment of amoral tyranny.
Crypto soars after Trump's election -- but is it a good ethical investment?
Voices // 1 week ago
Crypto soars after Trump's election -- but is it a good ethical investment?
While cryptocurrency offers exciting opportunities and the potential for high returns, its environmental impact, association with illegal activities and predatory nature all present significant ethical challenges.
The Trump paradox: Maximum disruption brings maximum chaos
Voices // 1 week ago
The Trump paradox: Maximum disruption brings maximum chaos
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Can any nation survive a government in total chaos and immobilized by potentially maximum disruption?
Young families leaving many large U.S. cities: Why it matters
Voices // 1 week ago
Young families leaving many large U.S. cities: Why it matters
Young families with children are a shrinking part of the U.S. population in many areas, especially in major urban centers such as New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Why supporting a free and unified Korea serves vital U.S. interests
Voices // 1 week ago
Why supporting a free and unified Korea serves vital U.S. interests
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A unified Korea would lead to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, bring economic benefits, bolster strategic competition with China, align with core American values, and more.
How Ukraine's use of longer-range U.S. missiles might affect course of the war
Voices // 1 week ago
How Ukraine's use of longer-range U.S. missiles might affect course of the war
The Biden administration has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.- supplied longer-range missiles to strike deeper into Russian territory, potentially changing the trajectory of the conflict in Eastern Europe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
In complete reversal, Biden pardons son on weapons, tax evasion convictions
In complete reversal, Biden pardons son on weapons, tax evasion convictions
Canada to bolster border security following Trudeau's Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump
Canada to bolster border security following Trudeau's Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump
Biden departs for Angola, fulfilling promise to visit Africa
Biden departs for Angola, fulfilling promise to visit Africa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement