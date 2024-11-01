Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Nov. 1, 2024 / 10:21 AM

U.S. government attempts to curb an out-of-control subscription economy

By David Arditi, University of Texas at Arlington
Thanks to a new rule passed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, you may have an easier time getting rid of subscriptions you no longer want. Photo by Pixabay/Pexels
Thanks to a new rule passed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, you may have an easier time getting rid of subscriptions you no longer want. Photo by Pixabay/Pexels

Signing up for a subscription to a streaming service or newspaper has never been easier.

Canceling it, on the other hand, can be a cumbersome journey involving phone calls, letters or finding the option to cancel buried in a remote menu on an app.

Advertisement

And that's if you remember to cancel in the first place.

Now, thanks to a new rule passed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, you may have an easier time getting rid of subscriptions you no longer want.

Related

The rule aims to make canceling a subscription as easy as setting one up. The Federal Trade Commission refers to it as "click-to-cancel" under the logic that one click should be able to cancel a subscription.

It will go into effect on April 14, 2025.

The move updates a 1973 regulation called the "Negative Option Rule," which governed subscription services for products like magazines or book-of-the-month clubs -- physical items sent over and over. The phrase "negative option" refers to the fact that a subscriber, under the rules of the service, doesn't need to do anything to remain subscribed; if a customer fails to cancel a subscription, a company can charge customers for another year. Silence is acceptance.

Advertisement

The 1973 rule only regulated "prenotification" subscriptions, in which a service would send subscribers a product and, if no action were taken, the customer was responsible for paying for it -- a model that Columbia Records used for its Columbia House Record Club, which would periodically send music to subscribers and charge them for it if they didn't return it.

The new rule requires companies that sign up customers online to allow customers to cancel online. Some companies have been forcing customers who had signed up online to cancel over the phone or in person. Under the click-to-cancel rule, companies will no longer be able to force customers to cancel in a different manner.

But I do wonder if this rule is merely a Band-Aid on a broken leg, particularly since more and more companies are starting to see value in making sure customers get locked into regular payments -- and, in some cases, never fully own what they buy.

Unending consumption

According to the 2021 Subscription Economy Index, the subscription economy had grown by 437% since 2012. And as subscriptions mount, it can be difficult to remember them all, particularly since they usually operate through automatic payments.

Advertisement

Subscriptions services include mainstays like newspapers and magazines. But now there are razor blade, video game, software and meal subscriptions. BMW even briefly required subscriptions in some countries to use features in their cars, such as heated seats, before backing down amid an outcry.

It's all part of a broader shift toward what, in my book on streaming, I call "unending consumption": a business model based on the buyer's constant consumption.

It's constant because consumers pay a recurring charge on autopay. It's consistent because the price is relatively stable.

Companies favor inertia over churn

You can see why this business model has companies salivating.

Most businesses have what's known as a "high churn rate." In other words, a high percentage of their customers only buy from them once or twice before stopping.

Subscriptions, on the other hand, give companies a stream of revenue. In business, this is called "inertia," because once someone subscribes to a service, they tend to continue subscribing.

Before digital streaming, the average music fan spent roughly $45 per year, adjusted for inflation, on CDs, tapes and records. A Spotify subscription costs $120 per year. And what happens if you pay for Spotify, but don't use it much during a given month? Spotify receives that $10 as surplus value.

Advertisement

It's not just media companies turning to subscriptions. In the electric vehicle industry, owners increasingly need subscriptions to access certain features in their cars. For instance, Tesla requires a subscription to extend a vehicle's battery range and use self-driving features.

Technology and society scholars MC Forelle and Aaron Shapiro have coined the term "subscriptionization" to describe how personal vehicles are being transformed into "assets that generate rents for automakers."

Take the short-lived BMW heated seats subscription. When customers purchased their new car, their seats had the heating capability. But they needed to subscribe to a service in order for them to work: Owners could pay $18 per month, $180 per year or $415 over a vehicle's lifetime to use it.

It's easy to see how BMW benefits: Drivers probably only need the heated seats during the coldest months of the year. But how many will forget to cancel? This helps the automaker draw consistent income from the subscription even in warm months.

Free trials and hidden price hikes

This isn't to say that subscriptions can't be convenient. Paying for TV programs every time you want to stream a show would be tiresome. And purchasing a newspaper on your way to work means not being able to read it before you leave home.

Advertisement

However, I can't help but see a connection between the rise in subscription-based business models and ballooning personal debt in the United States.

Wages have stagnated for decades, beginning in the 1970s. But Americans keep paying for more subscription-based services, many of which are no longer seen as luxuries, but necessities: internet access, cell phones, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft 365, cloud storage, and on and on. In fact, according to one poll, more than half of subscribers underestimate how much they spend on subscriptions each month, driven by a considerable amount of people who forget about their subscriptions altogether.

Click-to-cancel promises to help people manage their array of subscription services. But in my view, this fails to address a number of unfair subscription practices.

Giving people a free trial is a strategy businesses use because they know many customers will forget to cancel before the trial period ends -- regardless of whether they use the service. The government could remedy this by outlawing having to enter credit card information before the purchase.

People can also end up overpaying through subscriptions that go up in cost without alerting the customers. Amazon's "Subscribe and Save," for example, allows prices for subscribed goods to increase, and the company won't notify the subscriber.

Advertisement

According to one poll, 69% of Americans think there are already too many subscription services available. But companies are nonetheless scrambling to develop their own, whether it's movie studios like Paramount rolling out their own subscription-based streaming services or Hewlett-Packard offering subscriptions for printer ink. Even the most popular app to manage subscriptions, Rocket Money, requires a subscription.

While click-to-cancel will make it easier to get out of byzantine subscription plans, a subscription-based economy seems poised to expand -- along with all of the attendant traps to suck consumers in.The Conversation

David Arditi is a professor of sociology at University of Texas at Arlington.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Latest Headlines

How the classics speak to the fear of the 2024 election and beyond
Voices // 1 day ago
How the classics speak to the fear of the 2024 election and beyond
Our fear can bring us together. It can also tear us apart. Halloween provides the language to talk about threats, real or imagined.
Looming electoral vulnerabilities we ignore at our risk
Voices // 2 days ago
Looming electoral vulnerabilities we ignore at our risk
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- If the election results are contested, would America's adversaries exploit the period of transition from the Biden administration to the 47th U.S. president?
Cannabis legalization might face significant obstacles at the ballot box
Voices // 3 days ago
Cannabis legalization might face significant obstacles at the ballot box
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Cannabis legalization is on the ballot again this November. Voters in Florida, North Dakota and South Dakota will decide whether to allow adults 21 and up in their states to use cannabis recreationally.
Why Americans dismiss Korean unification and why they must not
Voices // 3 days ago
Why Americans dismiss Korean unification and why they must not
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- In the arena of global strategy, few regions are as critical -- and as overlooked -- as the Korean Peninsula.
How Ukraine can stop North Korean soldiers without firing a single shot
Voices // 4 days ago
How Ukraine can stop North Korean soldiers without firing a single shot
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- As a North Korean escapee and former soldier, I never imagined my countrymen would find themselves fighting a war that has nothing to do with their homeland.
Proof that immigrants fuel U.S. economy can be seen in the billions they send back home
Voices // 1 week ago
Proof that immigrants fuel U.S. economy can be seen in the billions they send back home
Social scientists and analysts tend to concur that immigration -- both documented and undocumented -- spurs economic growth.
Where do Harris, Trump stand on space policy?
Voices // 1 week ago
Where do Harris, Trump stand on space policy?
Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have records on space policy -- an international affairs expert examines where they differ when it comes to the final frontier.
Harris or Trump: A long war president?
Voices // 1 week ago
Harris or Trump: A long war president?
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump has any specific plans for dealing with a potentially explosive witches brew of crises as president.
What happened to the whip-poor-will, iconic bird of American horror?
Voices // 1 week ago
What happened to the whip-poor-will, iconic bird of American horror?
The whip-poor-will has been an omen of death for centuries -- what happened to this iconic bird of American horror?
Election officials work hard to deliver secure, accurate elections -- despite constant attacks
Voices // 1 week ago
Election officials work hard to deliver secure, accurate elections -- despite constant attacks
Election officials work tirelessly to ensure timely, fair, secure and accurate elections despite an increasingly complicated and threatening environment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Poll: More than half of votes cast before Election Day
Poll: More than half of votes cast before Election Day
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Union of striking machinists endorses Boeing proposal; workers' vote set for Monday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement