How Ukraine can stop North Korean soldiers without firing a single shot

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris in the Vice President's ceremonial office in Washington on September 26. The recent confirmation that North Korean troops, including the elite Storm Corps are now on Ukrainian soil, represents a dangerous escalation. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- As a North Korean escapee and former soldier, I never imagined my countrymen would find themselves deployed thousands of miles away, fighting a war that has nothing to do with their homeland. Yet, the recent confirmation that North Korean troops, including the elite Storm Corps, are now on Ukrainian soil, represents a dangerous escalation. These soldiers are not driven by ideology or loyalty to Russia. Instead, they are victims of a ruthless deal between two dictators -- -Putin and Kim Jong-un. But there is hope. Ukraine can defeat this new threat without firing a shot-by appealing directly to the hearts and minds of these soldiers. Who are the North Korean soldiers in Ukraine? Advertisement

The North Korean soldiers sent to Ukraine are not mercenaries. They are young, often between the ages of 17 and 27, coerced into service under Kim Jong-un's orders. For them, refusal is not an option. They have no personal stake in this war and no promise of reward. Unlike Russian mercenaries, who may fight for financial gain, these North Koreans receive no pay, and their families back home derive no benefits from their deployment. In truth, they are "slave soldiers," forced into a conflict that offers no purpose or protection.

Advertisement

The Storm Corps, while better trained and physically stronger than regular North Korean soldiers, still falls short of international special forces standards due to inadequate equipment, nutrition, and combat experience. Many of these soldiers are likely facing their first real battle, leading to fear and hesitation on the front lines. The lack of proper training and preparation makes these soldiers more vulnerable to psychological pressure, as they struggle not only with the physical demands of combat but also with overwhelming fear and uncertainty.

Why psychological warfare is the best strategy

In this context, psychological warfare emerges as the most effective strategy against the North Korean troops. These soldiers have no personal motivation to sacrifice their lives in a foreign land. They were sent as part of a backdoor deal, a pawn in Putin's desperate attempt to turn the tide of the war. The key to weakening their morale lies in emphasizing this reality: they are being used, not rewarded.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister recently noted that up to 90% of the North Korean soldiers could perish in this conflict. This horrifying prediction should be used to make these young men question whether their lives are worth sacrificing for the sake of Kim Jong-un's financial gain and Putin's war ambitions. Ukraine's strongest weapon is not its firepower, but rather the truth - communicated directly and powerfully.

Advertisement

Effective strategies for persuasion

Here are five recommendations for how Ukraine can effectively deploy psychological warfare tactics to persuade North Korean troops to defect:

1. North Korean language broadcasts: Position loudspeakers near the front lines to deliver 24/7 broadcasts in Korean, just as South Korea has done at the DMZ for years. These broadcasts should highlight the futility of the mission, the lack of rewards and the fact that Kim Jong-un is profiting from their deployment while offering nothing in return.

2. Leaflets via drones: Distribute leaflets that reveal the truth about Kim Jong-un's deal with Putin and the lack of any real compensation for the soldiers. The leaflets should also contain details on potential safe havens and instructions for surrender, encouraging them to make a choice for survival and freedom.

3. Portable radios: Drop small radios tuned to Korean-language broadcasts that can reach soldiers day and night. These broadcasts should feature the voices of former North Korean soldiers who have defected, sharing their personal experiences of life in South Korea and urging their comrades to seek freedom.

4. Psychological warfare units: Deploy specialized psychological warfare teams, including North Korean defectors who understand the mindset and language of these troops. This approach can be incredibly effective, as these defectors know how to communicate messages that will resonate with the deployed soldiers.

Advertisement

5. Defection infrastructure: Establish a network of safe houses, food supplies and counseling teams to stabilize defectors psychologically after surrender. Immediate safety and reassurance will be critical to encourage further defections.

The larger implications

Kim Jong-un's motives for sending troops to Ukraine are clear: to secure money, advanced missile technology, and real combat experience that could be used in a future conflict with South Korea. For Putin, the presence of additional troops serves as a temporary morale booster and a way to fill gaps in areas where Russian soldiers are unwilling to fight. But Ukraine holds the advantage-an advantage rooted not in military power, but in the moral high ground.

The deployment of North Korean troops also opens up a unique opportunity for Ukraine to win a battle that is moral as well as strategic. By choosing to appeal to the humanity of these soldiers, Ukraine can weaken the enemy from within. Every defection is not just a lost soldier for Russia but a moral victory for Ukraine and the international community.

Conclusion

As someone who has lived under the regime's iron grip, I know that the greatest weapon against these soldiers is the truth. The truth about Kim Jong-un's greed and the reality of their situation can break the psychological chains that bind them to a regime that sees them as expendable. Most of these soldiers have never tasted freedom; they've been indoctrinated to believe that loyalty to Kim is the only path to survival. But faced with the option of surrender and a chance at a new life, many will choose hope over fear.

Advertisement

In this war, Ukraine has an opportunity not just to neutralize a new threat but to save the lives of young men who never wanted to be there in the first place. By targeting their morale, Ukraine can stop North Korean troops without firing a shot and turn this challenge into a powerful statement for freedom.

Hyunseung Lee is a North Korean escapee who was a soldier for the North Korean Army for over three years. He is widely recognized for his expertise as a consultant, advisor and researcher on North Korean affairs. He recently graduated with a Master's degree from Columbia University.

His article has also been sent as an open letter to President Zelensky of Ukraine.