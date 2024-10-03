Kim Jong Un: Domination, not peaceful unification

Messages of peace written by visitors hang from a tree in the exhibition center of Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, South Korea, in February. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Korean Peninsula remains a flashpoint of geopolitical tension, a remnant of Cold War divisions that have yet to be resolved. The unnatural division of Korea, described as the "Korea question" in paragraph 60 of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement and reiterated in UN General Assembly Resolution 811, serves as a stark reminder of an unfinished task: the unification of a people and a land separated by ideology, politics, and a deep chasm of human suffering. At the heart of this issue is the Kim family regime, which has ruled North Korea since 1948. To successfully resolve the Korea question, it is essential to first fully understand the nature, objectives, and strategy of this regime. The Kim family regime's strategy diverges fundamentally from the path toward peaceful reunification. Kim Jong Un, like his father and grandfather, is not interested in peaceful unification under conditions of mutual benefit for both Koreas. Instead, he seeks domination -- a reunification on his terms, under the iron grip of his regime. This is a critical distinction that must guide any policymaking or strategy regarding North Korea. Advertisement Advertisement

Kim's regime operates under "Juche," or self-reliance, a totalitarian ideology that serves the dual purpose of maintaining internal control (through the Songbun social classification system) and promoting an external narrative that frames North Korea as a besieged state, constantly under threat from imperialist forces like the United States and South Korea. To sustain this narrative, the regime relies on a strategy of political warfare and blackmail diplomacy, sometimes characterized as brinkmanship, to gain political and economic concessions, subvert the South's government, and divide the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

It is essential not to be misled by North Korea's recent policy change of no longer seeking peaceful unification. Kim Jong Un's objective has remained consistent: to secure the survival of his regime and to achieve unification through domination and rule by the "Guerrilla Dynasty" and gulag state.

The opportunity for unification

However, even in this grim scenario, there is an opportunity that those who seek unification, as well as denuclearization and peace in Northeast Asia, must recognize. Kim Jong Un's regime has created a window for those who advocate for a united Korea. His failed promise to bring peace and prosperity to the Korean people through nuclear weapons and his clear statement that he no longer seeks peaceful unification has removed the hopeful light at the end of the tunnel for the Korean people in the north. Yet while his objective may be domination, the heightened awareness of the "Korea question" on the international stage, and the fact that both Koreas share a common ethnic and historical identity, provide openings for those who are committed to peaceful unification.

The 8.15 Unification Doctrine offers hope where the Kim regime has taken it away. But for this doctrine to succeed, the North Korean people must learn about it. Information is power, and the Korean people in the north need access to information that shows them a path toward unification that is based on human dignity, shared history, and freedom.

The moral high ground, 3-3-7 framework, and the "Korean Dream"

It is crucial that those who seek peaceful unification seize the moral high ground. The Kim regime's brutality, its disregard for human rights, and its policy of domination have given the international community ample reason to support efforts that prioritize the well-being of the Korean people, both North and South. This moral high ground can be leveraged to galvanize support for unification that is based on democratic principles and respect for human rights.

The 3-3-7 framework provides a practical way ahead.

Three visions:

Individual: A nation where citizens' freedom and safety are guaranteed.

National: A strong and prosperous country driven by creativity and innovation.

Global: A country that leads international harmony and contributes to world peace and prosperity.

Three strategies:

Domestic: Cultivating values and capabilities within South Korea to drive unification.

North Korea: Fostering a desire among North Koreans for unification.

International: Securing international support for unification based on universal values of freedom and human rights.

Seven action plans:

Activation of unification programs: Focusing on educating and inspiring future generations about unification.

Improving North Korean human rights: Taking multidimensional efforts to address human rights issues in North Korea.

Humanitarian support for North Korean survival: Providing humanitarian aid regardless of political or military situations.

Expanding information access for North Koreans: Ensuring North Koreans have access to external information.

Incorporating the role of North Korean defectors: Leveraging the experiences of defectors in the unification process.

Proposal for a dialogue framework between South and North Korean authorities: Suggesting a dialogue mechanism to discuss wide-ranging issues.

Establishment of the international Korean peninsula forum: Creating an international forum to garner global support for unification.

The 3-3-7 framework closely aligns with Dr. Hyun Jin Moon's "Korean Dream" vision for unification. Dr. Moon emphasizes the importance of a shared national identity rooted in Korea's long history and culture and the Korean concept of "hongik ingan," the idea that the Korean people would build a nation that "lived for the benefit of all humankind." His vision of unification is based on freedom, human rights, and prosperity. His approach underscores the need to inspire both North and South Koreans to embrace a unified future. The Korean Dream and the 3-3-7 framework share common goals, and the 3-3-7 framework provides an initial roadmap for achieving those goals through specific actions and initiatives.

Understanding the nature, objectives, and strategy of the Kim regime is vital for any effective policy addressing the Korea question. Kim Jong Un may seek domination, but the path to peaceful unification remains open for those who are willing to act with moral clarity, strategic vision, and a commitment to the Korean people. Together the 8.15 Unification Doctrine, the 3-3-7 framework, and the Korean Dream offer hope for a future in which the unnatural division of the Korean Peninsula is finally resolved. The Korean people can establish a new country that is secure, stable, non-nuclear, economically vibrant under free market principles, based on individual freedom and liberty with the rule of law and human rights for all. It might be known as a United Republic of Korea (UROK).

David Maxwell is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Colonel who has spent more than 30 years in the Asia Pacific region. He specializes in Northeast Asian Security Affairs and unconventional and political warfare. He is Vice President of the Center for Asia Pacific Strategy and a Senior Fellow at the Global Peace Foundation. Following retirement, he was Associate Director of the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University. He is on the board of directors of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea and the OSS Society, and is a contributing editor to Small Wars Journal. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

