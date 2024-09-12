Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Sept. 12, 2024 / 9:33 AM

Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris shows importance of music in 2024 election

By Mark Clague, University of Michigan
Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president in a statement Tuesday on social media. Photo by Derek C. French/UPI
Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president in a statement Tuesday on social media. Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Music generates passion and emotion, so it's little surprise that popular tunes have been featured in presidential contests since the days of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

But as a scholar of music's role in American politics and patriotism, I've never seen music assume as much electoral importance as it has in recent months.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris is headline news, as were the mere rumors that Beyoncé might perform at the Democratic National Convention. Donald Trump, too, has his pop culture supporters, including Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood.

In a tight race, music has the potential to make a big difference. Most voters today have already made up their minds, and the presidential race remains a statistical dead heat, according to polls. In this situation, I think music offers a deceptively simple, emotional hook that can inspire the party base without alienating those few undecideds in the middle.

Advertisement

When crowd size matters, getting your supporters to sing, scream and dance can cultivate an aura of electoral triumph.

Fired up, ready to go

Music had a starring role in this year's dueling nominating conventions.

Beyond the expected fare of the national anthem and the background music that filled the voids between speakers, pop hits were used to transform each party's typically tedious state-by-state roll call. When Florida's 125 votes took Trump over the top, confirming that he would be the official Republican nominee, organizers played Kool & The Gang's 1980 No. 1 hit, "Celebration."

Over at the Democratic convention, celebrity emcee DJ Cassidy turned the relatively banal proceedings of the roll call into a dance party. As each state and territory was called to vote, a signature song burst forth to introduce, welcome and energize the crowd. Alabama's call-out was Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama," Eminem's "Lose Yourself" announced Michigan, while California featured the music of native emcees Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

And in a moment designed to go viral, Atlanta native and crunk rapper Lil' Jon answered the call for Georgia with the guttural shout "Heyaaah ... " followed by the opening lyrics of his party anthem "Turn Down for What?"

Advertisement

Soon afterward, Axios posted a full Democratic convention roll call playlist on Spotify, and its 61 songs showcase a tactical musical advantage held by Democrats.

None of the artists featured at that convention have publicly objected to their songs being used. In contrast, dozens of musical artists have disavowed Trump's use of their music at rallies. In 2024 alone, they include ABBA, Adele, Celine Dion, Foo Fighters, Jack White and the heirs of Isaac Hayes.

Rather than fulminate against these slights, Trumpworld seems to embrace the headlines they generate. The objections of these artists reinforce the candidate's trademark outsider status, and are yet another sign that he and his supporters are scorned by the nation's political and cultural elites.

Both candidates' soundtracks claim very different ideological territory. Harris favors youth-oriented hits with a high proportion by artists of color and women. Her selections send a message. Playing Chappel Roan's "Femininomenon," for example, signals both an inclusive, affirming message about gender fluidity while also suggesting to fans who know the song that it's about time for a woman to be in charge.

Advertisement

Trump often features classic hits, including James Brown's 1966 single "It's a Man's Man's Man's World," which emphasize traditional masculinity. Rock anthems and patriotic hymns dominate the Make America Great Again playlist, such as Kid Rock's "American Bad Ass" and Queen's "We are the Champions," though the British band has protested its use. Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" has become an unofficial Republican hymn, and rally attendees routinely sing along.

Sonic stars and stripes

Simply put, I see the musical contest between Trump and Harris as a battle for vibes.

Each party's base wants to hear an affirming, confidence-building musical message loud and clear. Whether it's a current hit or a classic one, chart-toppers convey familiarity and popularity.

The fundamental question, however, is whether this soundscape of enthusiasm can fuel a victory.

Harris' campaign notched a win after receiving Beyoncé's permission to use "Freedom" as the candidate's theme song. In contrast, the Trump staffer who used the same song in a video triggered a cease-and-desist letter. Trump's team pulled the video and stopped using the contested track.

Harris' embrace of Beyoncé's political anthem connects the vice president to the pop star's own biography as a tough, independent and successful woman of color. The song's propulsive drumbeat tells a story of determination, using "freedom" to "break chains all by myself" and "keep running 'cause a winner don't quit on themselves." Harris would probably love voters to see her in this same light.

Advertisement

Yet Harris' song choice is also surprising, in that it appeals to the raw patriotism of one of the nation's defining values. American flags have long served as the obligatory backdrop of both national parties. But Republicans, particularly in recent decades, have gone into overdrive to claim patriotic symbols as their own, perhaps so voters see them as the nation's true patriots.

I see Harris' overt use of patriotic songs, whether it's "Freedom" or the Civil War-era "Battle Cry of Freedom," as a strategic reclamation of patriotism for the Democratic Party.

Political fandom

These playlists, pop star endorsements and battles over usage rights may show how presidential politics has become less a contest of ideas and more a form of passionate fandom that's rooted in notions of celebrity, popularity and tribe.

Young voters, however, do seem to be discovering their political voice through music and social media. British singer Charli XCX's "Kamala IS brat" endorsement may have given an early boost to Harris' campaign, but some influencers declared its politicization as proof of brat summer's early death.

Nonetheless, music has quickly become a weapon in the campaigns' battle to win younger voters, with the demographic more tightly contested than it's been in previous cycles. In this regard, Swift's post-debate endorsement of Harris to her 283 million followers takes on more significance. The megastar could bring more young people into Harris' camp, especially since her country music roots mean that Swifties span the ideological spectrum.

Advertisement

The strength of a democracy ultimately depends on the people exercising their power through the ballot box. If music gets more Americans to the polls, regardless of whom they vote for, Americans are more likely to have a result that they can trust.

For that reason alone, I'm happy to keep singing along.The Conversation

Mark Clague is a professor of musicology, arts leadership & entrepreneurship at University of Michigan.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Is it time to deep six nuclear power in the U.S. Navy?
Voices // 1 day ago
Is it time to deep six nuclear power in the U.S. Navy?
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Is there a greater naval heresy than the idea of reducing naval dependence on nuclear power?
Medieval theology gives old take on new problem -- AI responsibility
Voices // 2 days ago
Medieval theology gives old take on new problem -- AI responsibility
Present-day theories of moral responsibility simply do not seem appropriate for understanding situations involving autonomous or semi-autonomous AI systems.
Next U.S. president needs radical reset on North Korea policy
Voices // 2 days ago
Next U.S. president needs radical reset on North Korea policy
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The next U.S. president must adopt a radical new North Korea policy centered on a human rights up front approach and the pursuit of a free and unified Korea.
Politicians often warn of American decline -- and voters buy into it
Voices // 3 days ago
Politicians often warn of American decline -- and voters buy into it
Politicians' warnings of decline persist because they invoke fear for the country's security, anxiety about another country gaining more power and anger about the United States' various problems.
U.S. food insecurity rate reached 13.5% in 2023 amid declining benefits, soaring prices
Voices // 6 days ago
U.S. food insecurity rate reached 13.5% in 2023 amid declining benefits, soaring prices
The official U.S. food insecurity rate rose to 13.5% in 2023, meaning more than 1 in 8 Americans -- about 47 million people -- couldn't get enough food for themselves or their families at least some of the time.
Guilt over kids' screen time common but uncomfortable for parents
Voices // 1 week ago
Guilt over kids' screen time common but uncomfortable for parents
Screen guilt may not be pleasant, but it can help guide parents in creating more balance for their family and more satisfying relationships with their children.
The Gaza-Hamas-Bibi delusion
Voices // 1 week ago
The Gaza-Hamas-Bibi delusion
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- There are several overriding contradictions and delusions that make any responsible solution to the war in Gaza virtually impossible to imagine.
Poor business owners held back by myths about poverty, entrepreneurship
Voices // 1 week ago
Poor business owners held back by myths about poverty, entrepreneurship
There are plenty of myths when it comes to the ventures of the poor, due in part to the lack of hard data about the businesses of those in poverty. These misconceptions have influenced public policy officials and more.
'Coaching' makes billions but has key differences from mental health care
Voices // 1 week ago
'Coaching' makes billions but has key differences from mental health care
Coaches have the potential to fill a gap and work alongside therapists to assist clients, but because the industry is unregulated it's important for people to understand its limits before using a coach's service.
Beyond financial concerns, retirement can bring feelings of uselessness
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Beyond financial concerns, retirement can bring feelings of uselessness
Most discussions of retirement focus on the financial aspects, but retirees may also struggle with deeper issues of meaning, relevance and identity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
On This Day: Ethiopian military deposes Emperor Haile Selassie
On This Day: Ethiopian military deposes Emperor Haile Selassie
MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
Polaris Dawn crew successfully completes first-ever private spacewalk
Polaris Dawn crew successfully completes first-ever private spacewalk
North Korea launches several ballistic missiles into sea in latest provocation
North Korea launches several ballistic missiles into sea in latest provocation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement