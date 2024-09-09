Next U.S. president needs radical reset on North Korea policy

Messages of peace written by vistors hang from a tree in the exhibition center of Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, South Korea, in February. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The next U.S. president must adopt a radical new North Korea policy centered on a human rights up front approach and the pursuit of a free and unified Korea. This shift would not only address the chronic failure of past policies to denuclearize North Korea but also align with U.S. national security interests, support the Korean people, and advance human rights globally. The Republic of Korea's new 8.15 Unification Doctrine provides an opportunity for the ROK-U.S. alliance to seek an acceptable, durable political arrangement that will sustain, protect, and advance mutual national security interests, leading ultimately to a United Republic of Korea (UROK). The failure of current North Korea policy Advertisement

For four decades, U.S. policy toward North Korea has oscillated between minor pressure, engagement, and broken agreements, all while North Korea has continued to advance its nuclear and missile programs. Despite repeated attempts at diplomatic engagement, the Kim regime has shown no willingness to relinquish its nuclear weapons. Scholars and policymakers largely agree that denuclearization will not occur under Kim Jong-un's leadership, as his regime views nuclear capability as essential to its survival.

The missing element in all previous North Korea policies has been a genuine emphasis on human rights. While military deterrence and sanctions have been the cornerstone of U.S. strategy, the human rights crisis in North Korea has been largely overlooked. The Kim family regime's systematic abuse of its people not only sustains its rule but also underpins its military ambitions. Thus, a focus on human rights, alongside a strategic pursuit of Korean unification, could provide the leverage needed to alter the regime's behavior and promote long-term peace on the peninsula.

A human rights up front approach

The next U.S. president must prioritize a human rights-centered policy toward North Korea. Kim Jong-un's regime maintains power through brutal repression, denying North Koreans their fundamental rights and freedoms. This repression is not merely a moral issue but a key component of North Korea's ability to maintain control, diverting resources from its people to its nuclear and military programs. Addressing the human rights crisis in North Korea is critical to any strategy aimed at regime transformation. The United States must support the Korean people in the North by helping them understand and demand their universal rights, including the right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Declaration of Human Rights.

The United States can achieve this through a public diplomacy and information campaign that disseminates information about human rights abuses and offers a vision for a better future for the North Korean people. This would involve cooperation with North Korean escapees, as well as citizens and elites within North Korea, to provide up-to-date information on the realities of life under the Kim regime and to foster resistance from within. By empowering North Koreans with knowledge and hope, the United States can sow the seeds of internal change that could lead to the eventual transformation of the regime.

Why unification is key

North Korea's human rights abuses and its nuclear ambitions are two sides of the same coin. A regime that respects its people's rights is less likely to pose a threat to its neighbors or the international community. The path to denuclearization is intertwined with the path to unification. A unified Korea, free from the tyrannical rule of the Kim regime, would be a peaceful, democratic state aligned with international norms, significantly reducing the threat to U.S. and regional security.

President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea has already laid the groundwork for such a future with his 8.15 Unification Doctrine, which emphasizes freedom, democracy, peace, and human rights. However, U.S. support for this vision has been tepid at best, with past administrations paying lip service to the idea of unification without taking concrete steps to make it a reality. The next U.S. president must change this by actively supporting South Korea's and the Korean people's unification efforts, not just for the sake of the Korean people, but for the broader goal of regional stability and security.

Strategic benefits for the United States

Supporting a free and unified Korea would serve U.S. national security interests in three critical ways. First, it would create internal pressure on Kim Jong-un's regime, forcing him to choose between meaningful concessions or facing potential regime collapse. Second, it would incentivize the North Korean people to push for regime change, thereby creating a more favorable environment for negotiations on denuclearization. Third, it would position the U.S.-ROK alliance to better handle potential contingencies, such as war or regime collapse, by fostering goodwill among the North Korean population and reducing the risk of insurgencies in a post-Kim North Korea.

A unified Korea would also drastically alter the security landscape in Northeast Asia. A Korea united under democratic principles would be a stabilizing force in the region, reducing the likelihood of conflict and curbing China's influence. Additionally, it would eliminate the North Korean nuclear threat, which has long been a source of instability and tension between the United States, China, and other regional powers.

The moral imperative

Beyond strategic and security considerations, supporting a free and unified Korea is a moral imperative. The North Korean people have suffered under one of the most oppressive regimes in modern history, subjected to mass starvation, forced labor, and state-sponsored violence. The United States, as a leader in promoting democracy and human rights globally, has a responsibility to stand with the Korean people in their struggle for freedom.

The politicization of North Korean human rights in recent years, with some lobbying groups advocating for a lessened focus on human rights in exchange for diplomatic engagement, is deeply concerning. The next U.S. president must resist these pressures and reaffirm the bipartisan commitment to addressing North Korea's human rights abuses. This approach aligns with the best traditions of U.S. foreign policy and reflects the nation's values.

Conclusion

The next U.S. president has a historic opportunity to reshape U.S. policy toward North Korea by prioritizing human rights and supporting the pursuit of a free and unified Korea. This new approach would not only address the failure of past policies but also offer a pathway to lasting peace and stability in Northeast Asia. By standing with the Korean people and supporting their right to self-determination, the United States can help bring about a transition that looks beyond the Kim regime and creates the conditions for a unified Korea that is free, democratic, and at peace with its neighbors. This would be a United Republic of Korea (UROK).

David Maxwell is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Colonel who has spent more than 30 years in Asia and specializes in Northeast Asian Security. He is Vice President of the Center for Asia Pacific Strategy and a Senior Fellow at the Global Peace. He is on the board of directors of the Committee for Human Rights In North Korea and the OSS Society and is a contributing editor to Small Wars Journal. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.