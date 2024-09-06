Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Sept. 6, 2024 / 9:38 AM

U.S. food insecurity rate reached 13.5% in 2023 amid declining benefits, soaring prices

By Michael Long & Lara Gonçalves, Oklahoma State University
The official U.S. food insecurity rate rose to 13.5% in 2023. Photo by Pixabay/Pexels
The official U.S. food insecurity rate rose to 13.5% in 2023. Photo by Pixabay/Pexels

The official U.S. food insecurity rate rose to 13.5% in 2023 from 12.8% in 2022, according to data the U.S. Department of Agriculture released Wednesday. That means more than 1 in 8 Americans -- about 47 million people -- couldn't get enough food for themselves or their families at least some of the time.

This is a significant increase from a recent low of 10.2% in 2021. Food insecurity grew in the two years that followed due to a sharp decline in government benefits, including money for groceries from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the program that pays for students to get lunch and breakfast for free at school.

Advertisement

Higher food prices, largely driven by rapid inflation, also played a big role, as did elevated housing costs.

We are sociologists who study food insecurity. We're concerned about the growing scale of this problem, which can happen in many ways, in a country where there's enough food for everyone living here -- and about 40% of the food produced goes to waste.

Advertisement

What's food insecurity?

If you can't afford to refill the fridge, find keeping a balanced diet too expensive, eat too-small portions, skip meals altogether, experience the physical sensation of hunger or lose weight solely due to lacking the money to put food on the table, you're experiencing food insecurity.

It's common for more than one of these factors to apply at the same time.

This trend may surprise you, given the attention the public, policymakers, politicians and the media paid to food insecurity at the height of the pandemic in the United States and around the world.

Once everything from public libraries to dentists' offices shut down, there was a great deal of mobilization to help feed people during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Public schools began to make free breakfasts and lunches available for pickup; the federal government gave every family three rounds of economic impact payments and expanded the child tax credit; and food banks and pantries overcame logistical obstacles to keep their doors open and accommodate new clients.

Rates vary by state

Although the national food insecurity rate is significant, it doesn't always reflect what's happening everywhere. Rates vary a great deal between states, partly due to different levels of government support for people in need at the state and local level.

Advertisement

For example, the food insecurity rate in Oklahoma, where we both live and work, averaged 15.4% from 2021 to 2023. That was the fifth-highest rate after Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana, and more than three percentage points above the national level for the three-year period.

We believe that food insecurity remains on an upward trajectory. Barring any major policy changes that continue to slow inflation and dramatically reduce the price of food in 2024 or 2025, this rate is unlikely to drop again in the Biden administration's final year or the first year of the next president's term.The Conversation

Michael Long is a professor of sociology and director of the Center for Insecurity and Inequality Research at Oklahoma State University. Lara Gonçalves is a Ph.D. student and research assistant in sociology at Oklahoma State University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Guilt over kids' screen time common but uncomfortable for parents
Voices // 1 day ago
Guilt over kids' screen time common but uncomfortable for parents
Screen guilt may not be pleasant, but it can help guide parents in creating more balance for their family and more satisfying relationships with their children.
The Gaza-Hamas-Bibi delusion
Voices // 2 days ago
The Gaza-Hamas-Bibi delusion
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- There are several overriding contradictions and delusions that make any responsible solution to the war in Gaza virtually impossible to imagine.
Poor business owners held back by myths about poverty, entrepreneurship
Voices // 3 days ago
Poor business owners held back by myths about poverty, entrepreneurship
There are plenty of myths when it comes to the ventures of the poor, due in part to the lack of hard data about the businesses of those in poverty. These misconceptions have influenced public policy officials and more.
'Coaching' makes billions but has key differences from mental health care
Voices // 1 week ago
'Coaching' makes billions but has key differences from mental health care
Coaches have the potential to fill a gap and work alongside therapists to assist clients, but because the industry is unregulated it's important for people to understand its limits before using a coach's service.
Beyond financial concerns, retirement can bring feelings of uselessness
Voices // 1 week ago
Beyond financial concerns, retirement can bring feelings of uselessness
Most discussions of retirement focus on the financial aspects, but retirees may also struggle with deeper issues of meaning, relevance and identity.
$600M fight over Michael Jackson's catalog offers estate planning lesson
Voices // 1 week ago
$600M fight over Michael Jackson's catalog offers estate planning lesson
Michael Jackson's estate offers a lesson for anyone thinking about writing a will -- even if they don't have King-of-Pop-level wealth.
Where has 2016-2024 gone: Airbrushed from history
Voices // 1 week ago
Where has 2016-2024 gone: Airbrushed from history
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- American politics have descended to the point where history, facts and reality are flexible. When the history of the 2024 presidential election is finally written, one wonders how 2016-2024 will be treated.
1920s survey revolutionized views on female sexuality
Voices // 1 week ago
1920s survey revolutionized views on female sexuality
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- In the 1920s, many women became more comfortable in their skin. But the facts of life remained in short supply.
U.S. military planning shifts from terrorism to tensions with China, Russia
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S. military planning shifts from terrorism to tensions with China, Russia
The U.S. military has turned its focus from fighting terrorism to achieving integrated deterrence and preventing a conflict with Russia or China.
Not a new Cold War: World today is closer to collapse of 1930s
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Not a new Cold War: World today is closer to collapse of 1930s
To a critical eye, the world looks less like the structured competition of that Cold War and more like the grinding collapse of world order that took place during the 1930s.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lamar Jackson, Ravens disagree with overturned TD call vs. Chiefs
Lamar Jackson, Ravens disagree with overturned TD call vs. Chiefs
Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, father Colin, make first court appearance
Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, father Colin, make first court appearance
U.S., allies accuse Russia of wide-ranging cyberattacks targeting Ukraine, NATO
U.S., allies accuse Russia of wide-ranging cyberattacks targeting Ukraine, NATO
Historic Dutch windmills light up Netherlands' sky
Historic Dutch windmills light up Netherlands' sky
On This Day: Funeral held for Princess Diana
On This Day: Funeral held for Princess Diana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement